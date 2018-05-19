On This Day In Moto: May 19

May 19 1984 Team Yamaha's Ricky Johnson won the Orlando Supercross, round nine of the InSport/Wrangler Supercross Championship. The Honda trio of Ron Lechien, David Bailey, and Johnny O'Mara followed in the 20-lap main event. The consistently fast O'Mara was maintaining a 47-point lead in the standings as he raced to the '84 SX Championship.

1985 The one and only Las Vegas AMA National happened outside of town at Las Vegas Motocross Park, with three classes all running. In the 125s, Team Honda's Ron Lechien topped Suzuki riders Erik Kehoe and George Holland, plus Kawasaki's Ricky Ryan. The fifth-place finisher was the just-turned-pro Eddie "Boy Wonder" Hicks. You can read his saga right here. In the 250 Class, Yamaha's Ricky Johnson led a parade of fellow AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers: Jeff Ward, Bob Hannah, and Johnny O'Mara.

And in the 500 Class, Honda's David Bailey topped Yamaha's Broc Glover and Honda Support rider JoJo Keller. Finishing fourth overall was retired Kawasaki rider Kent Howerton, who was called in to replace the injured Billy Liles. Howerton, a former three-time AMA National Champion, finished fourth in both motos.