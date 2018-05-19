Results Archive
30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #1 Ricky Carmichael

30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers #1 Ricky Carmichael

May 19, 2018 12:45pm
by:

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, begins today! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate this afternoon.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

Any conversation about who might be the greatest AMA motocrosser of all time starts and stops with Ricky Carmichael. He really is the Greatest of All Time. Ten championships in ten seasons—ten consecutive seasons. He dominated on 125s in the late nineties. He dominated on 250s in the early millennium. He dominated on 450s when the whole things changed. He won on Kawasakis, he won on Hondas, he won on Suzukis. All told, he won 102 Nationals, which is more than double of the next guy on the list, James Stewart. In fact, Carmichael has more wins that Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto combined. He won as a rookie, and he won as a part-time rider in the last year of his career, 2007, when he only rode six races and won them all. And in those ten championship seasons, Carmichael never needed the last round to take the title—he clinched early every time. The highest active rider on the overall wins list is current Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac. He has 21 wins. He turned pro in 2010. Think about that. 

But it’s unfair to single out any current or even past champion. Carmichael’s career winning percentage is an astonishing 80 percent. Just like Jeremy McGrath in supercross, Carmichael truly rewrote the record book in AMA Pro Motocross. That’s why he’s the GOAT, and that’s why he’s still #1 on our list of the 30 All Time Greatest AMA Motocross racers of all time.    

For the record, here are all 102 wins and his career results:

1996 — 125MX

OverallRaceDateMachine
8Steel City Raceway9/1/1996Kawasaki

1997 — 125MX

OverallRaceDateMachine
3Steel City Raceway8/31/1997Kawasaki
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/24/1997Kawasaki
1Washougal Motocross8/17/1997Kawasaki
1Spring Creek Motocross8/3/1997Kawasaki
2Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/27/1997Kawasaki
4Unadilla Motocross7/20/1997Kawasaki
2RedBud Track 'n Trail7/6/1997Kawasaki
1Moto-X 3386/22/1997Kawasaki
1Budds Creek Motocross6/15/1997Kawasaki
13High Point Raceway5/25/1997Kawasaki
1Glen Helen Raceway5/11/1997Kawasaki
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/4/1997Kawasaki
1Gatorback Cycle Park3/2/1997Kawasaki

1998 —125MX

OverallRaceDateMachine
5Steel City Raceway9/6/1998Kawasaki
4Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/30/1998Kawasaki
1Spring Creek Motocross8/16/1998Kawasaki
1Washougal Motocross8/2/1998Kawasaki
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/25/1998Kawasaki
1Unadilla Motocross7/19/1998Kawasaki
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/5/1998Kawasaki
1Budds Creek Motocross6/21/1998Kawasaki
9Moto-X 3386/14/1998Kawasaki
1High Point Raceway5/24/1998Kawasaki
3Hangtown Motocross Classic5/17/1998Kawasaki
1Glen Helen Raceway5/10/1998Kawasaki
Racer X Archives

1999 — 125 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Steel City Raceway9/5/1999Kawasaki
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/29/1999Kawasaki
3Spring Creek Motocross8/15/1999Kawasaki
2Washougal Motocross8/1/1999Kawasaki
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/25/1999Kawasaki
1Unadilla Motocross7/18/1999Kawasaki
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/4/1999Kawasaki
6Budds Creek Motocross6/20/1999Kawasaki
1Moto-X 3386/13/1999Kawasaki
1High Point Raceway5/30/1999Kawasaki
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/16/1999Kawasaki
1Glen Helen Raceway5/9/1999Kawasaki

2000 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Steel City Raceway9/3/2000Kawasaki
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/27/2000Kawasaki
1Spring Creek Motocross8/13/2000Kawasaki
1Washougal Motocross7/30/2000Kawasaki
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/23/2000Kawasaki
1Unadilla Motocross7/16/2000Kawasaki
2RedBud Track 'n Trail7/2/2000Kawasaki
1Budds Creek Motocross6/18/2000Kawasaki
1Moto-X 3386/11/2000Kawasaki
11High Point Raceway5/28/2000Kawasaki
3Hangtown Motocross Classic5/21/2000Kawasaki
1Glen Helen Raceway5/14/2000Kawasaki
Davey Coombs

2001 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1 (125MX)Steel City Raceway9/2/2001Kawasaki
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/26/2001Kawasaki
1Spring Creek Motocross8/19/2001Kawasaki
2Washougal Motocross7/29/2001Kawasaki
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/22/2001Kawasaki
1Unadilla Motocross7/15/2001Kawasaki
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/1/2001Kawasaki
1Budds Creek Motocross6/17/2001Kawasaki
1Moto-X 3386/10/2001Kawasaki
5High Point Raceway5/27/2001Kawasaki
2Hangtown Motocross Classic5/20/2001Kawasaki
4Glen Helen Raceway5/13/2001Kawasaki

2002 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Steel City Raceway9/1/2002Honda
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/25/2002Honda
1Spring Creek Motocross8/18/2002Honda
1Washougal Motocross7/28/2002Honda
1Unadilla Motocross7/21/2002Honda
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/14/2002Honda
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/7/2002Honda
1Budds Creek Motocross6/16/2002Honda
1Moto-X 3386/9/2002Honda
1High Point Raceway5/26/2002Honda
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/19/2002Honda
1Glen Helen Raceway5/12/2002Honda
Racer X Archives

2003 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Steel City Raceway8/31/2003Honda
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/24/2003Honda
1Spring Creek Motocross8/17/2003Honda
2Washougal Motocross7/27/2003Honda
2Unadilla Motocross7/20/2003Honda
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/6/2003Honda
1Budds Creek Motocross6/15/2003Honda
1Moto-X 3386/8/2003Honda
1High Point Raceway5/25/2003Honda
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/18/2003Honda
1Glen Helen Raceway5/11/2003Honda

2004 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Glen Helen Raceway9/12/2004Honda CRF450R
1Steel City Raceway9/5/2004Honda CRF450R
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/22/2004Honda CRF450R
1Spring Creek Motocross8/15/2004Honda CRF450R
1Washougal Motocross8/1/2004Honda CRF450R
1Kenworthy's Motocross Park7/25/2004Honda CRF450R
1Unadilla Motocross7/18/2004Honda CRF450R
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/4/2004Honda CRF450R
1Budds Creek Motocross6/20/2004Honda CRF450R
1Moto-X 3386/13/2004Honda CRF450R
1High Point Raceway5/30/2004Honda CRF450R
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/16/2004Honda CRF450R
Racer X Archives

2005 — 250 National MX Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Glen Helen Raceway9/11/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Steel City Raceway9/4/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/21/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Spring Creek Motocross8/14/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Washougal Motocross7/31/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Thunder Valley Motocross7/24/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Unadilla Motocross7/17/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/3/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Budds Creek Motocross6/19/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Moto-X 3386/12/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1High Point Raceway5/29/2005Suzuki RMZ450
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/22/2005Suzuki RMZ450

2006 — MX National Champion

OverallRaceDateMachine
38Glen Helen Raceway9/10/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Steel City Raceway9/3/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Broome-Tioga Sports Center8/20/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Spring Creek Motocross8/13/2006Suzuki RMZ450
2Washougal Motocross7/30/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Thunder Valley Motocross7/23/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Unadilla Motocross7/16/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/2/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Budds Creek Motocross6/18/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1Moto-X 3386/11/2006Suzuki RMZ450
1High Point Raceway5/28/2006Suzuki RMZ450
2Hangtown Motocross Classic5/21/2006Suzuki RMZ450

2007 — MX

OverallRaceDateMachine
1Spring Creek Motocross8/12/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
1RedBud Track 'n Trail7/1/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
1Budds Creek Motocross6/17/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
1Moto-X 3386/10/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
1High Point Raceway5/27/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
1Hangtown Motocross Classic5/20/2007Suzuki RM-Z450
Racer X Archives

