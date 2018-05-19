30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #1 Ricky Carmichael

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, begins today! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate this afternoon.
Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.
But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.
Any conversation about who might be the greatest AMA motocrosser of all time starts and stops with Ricky Carmichael. He really is the Greatest of All Time. Ten championships in ten seasons—ten consecutive seasons. He dominated on 125s in the late nineties. He dominated on 250s in the early millennium. He dominated on 450s when the whole things changed. He won on Kawasakis, he won on Hondas, he won on Suzukis. All told, he won 102 Nationals, which is more than double of the next guy on the list, James Stewart. In fact, Carmichael has more wins that Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto combined. He won as a rookie, and he won as a part-time rider in the last year of his career, 2007, when he only rode six races and won them all. And in those ten championship seasons, Carmichael never needed the last round to take the title—he clinched early every time. The highest active rider on the overall wins list is current Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac. He has 21 wins. He turned pro in 2010. Think about that.
But it’s unfair to single out any current or even past champion. Carmichael’s career winning percentage is an astonishing 80 percent. Just like Jeremy McGrath in supercross, Carmichael truly rewrote the record book in AMA Pro Motocross. That’s why he’s the GOAT, and that’s why he’s still #1 on our list of the 30 All Time Greatest AMA Motocross racers of all time.
For the record, here are all 102 wins and his career results:
1996 — 125MX
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|8
|Steel City Raceway
|9/1/1996
|Kawasaki
1997 — 125MX
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|3
|Steel City Raceway
|8/31/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/24/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|8/17/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/3/1997
|Kawasaki
|2
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/27/1997
|Kawasaki
|4
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/20/1997
|Kawasaki
|2
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/6/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/22/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/15/1997
|Kawasaki
|13
|High Point Raceway
|5/25/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/11/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/4/1997
|Kawasaki
|1
|Gatorback Cycle Park
|3/2/1997
|Kawasaki
1998 —125MX
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|5
|Steel City Raceway
|9/6/1998
|Kawasaki
|4
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/30/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/16/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|8/2/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/25/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/19/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/5/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/21/1998
|Kawasaki
|9
|Moto-X 338
|6/14/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/24/1998
|Kawasaki
|3
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/17/1998
|Kawasaki
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/10/1998
|Kawasaki
1999 — 125 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/5/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/29/1999
|Kawasaki
|3
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/15/1999
|Kawasaki
|2
|Washougal Motocross
|8/1/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/25/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/18/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/4/1999
|Kawasaki
|6
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/20/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/13/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/30/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/16/1999
|Kawasaki
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/9/1999
|Kawasaki
2000 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/3/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/27/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/13/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|7/30/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/23/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/16/2000
|Kawasaki
|2
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/2/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/18/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/11/2000
|Kawasaki
|11
|High Point Raceway
|5/28/2000
|Kawasaki
|3
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/21/2000
|Kawasaki
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/14/2000
|Kawasaki
2001 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1 (125MX)
|Steel City Raceway
|9/2/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/26/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/19/2001
|Kawasaki
|2
|Washougal Motocross
|7/29/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/22/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/15/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/1/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/17/2001
|Kawasaki
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/10/2001
|Kawasaki
|5
|High Point Raceway
|5/27/2001
|Kawasaki
|2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/20/2001
|Kawasaki
|4
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/13/2001
|Kawasaki
2002 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/1/2002
|Honda
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/25/2002
|Honda
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/18/2002
|Honda
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|7/28/2002
|Honda
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/21/2002
|Honda
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/14/2002
|Honda
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/7/2002
|Honda
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/16/2002
|Honda
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/9/2002
|Honda
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/26/2002
|Honda
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/19/2002
|Honda
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/12/2002
|Honda
2003 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|8/31/2003
|Honda
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/24/2003
|Honda
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/17/2003
|Honda
|2
|Washougal Motocross
|7/27/2003
|Honda
|2
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/20/2003
|Honda
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/6/2003
|Honda
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/15/2003
|Honda
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/8/2003
|Honda
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/25/2003
|Honda
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/18/2003
|Honda
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|5/11/2003
|Honda
2004 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|9/12/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/5/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/22/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/15/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|8/1/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|7/25/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/18/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/4/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/20/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/13/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/30/2004
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/16/2004
|Honda CRF450R
2005 — 250 National MX Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Glen Helen Raceway
|9/11/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/4/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/21/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/14/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Washougal Motocross
|7/31/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Thunder Valley Motocross
|7/24/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/17/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/3/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/19/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/12/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/29/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/22/2005
|Suzuki RMZ450
2006 — MX National Champion
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|38
|Glen Helen Raceway
|9/10/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Steel City Raceway
|9/3/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|8/20/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/13/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|2
|Washougal Motocross
|7/30/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Thunder Valley Motocross
|7/23/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Unadilla Motocross
|7/16/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/2/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/18/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/11/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/28/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
|2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/21/2006
|Suzuki RMZ450
2007 — MX
|Overall
|Race
|Date
|Machine
|1
|Spring Creek Motocross
|8/12/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|RedBud Track 'n Trail
|7/1/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|Budds Creek Motocross
|6/17/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|Moto-X 338
|6/10/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|High Point Raceway
|5/27/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|5/20/2007
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Other Entries
Recommended Reading
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #2 Bob Hannah May 18, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #3 Rick Johnson May 17, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #4 Ryan Dungey May 16, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #5 Jeff Ward May 15, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #6 James Stewart May 14, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #7 Ryan Villopoto May 13, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #8 Broc Glover May 12, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #9 Jeff Stanton May 11, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #10 Mike Kiedrowski May 10, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #11 Jeff Emig May 9, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #12 Kent Howerton May 8, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #13 David Bailey May 7, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #14 Mark Barnett May 6, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #15 Ken Roczen May 5, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #16 Doug Henry May 4, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #17 Marty Smith May 3, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #18 Eli Tomac May 2, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #19 Mike LaRocco May 1, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #20 Jeremy McGrath April 30, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #21 Ron Lechien April 29, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #22 Jean-Michel Bayle April 28, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #23 Tony DiStefano April 27, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #24 Steve Lamson April 26, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #25 Jimmy Weinert April 25, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #26 Chad Reed April 24, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #27 Brad Lackey April 23, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #28 Gary Jones April 22, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #29 Pierre Karsmakers April 21, 2018
- 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #30 Jeremy Martin April 20, 2018