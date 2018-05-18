Results Archive
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Tony Miller (1948-2018)

May 18, 2018 12:35pm | by:
The entire sport of motocross is mourning the loss of a very good man. Tony Miller, the founder and owner of Freestone Raceway in Wortham, Texas, has passed away.

Miller, a highly respected promoter and businessman, was suffering from ALS. He was the owner of Miller Electrical Construction in Houston before opening Freestone Raceway on Miller Ranch, which has been in his family since 1853.

In 2007, he brought professional motocross back to Texas with the Freestone AMA Pro Motocross National, which ran through 2012. He also hosted the JS7 Spring Motocross National at the facility.

He is survived by his wife Karen, his son Clayton and daughter Stephanie, and his grandchildren.

Godspeed, Tony Miller.