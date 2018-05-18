How to Watch: Hangtown and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, May 19.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Hangtown | Sacramento, CA

Saturday, May 19

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 4:00 p.m. EST — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 and 250 Moto 2 — 8:30 p.m. EST — NBC Sports Network

NBCSN will have live coverage of second motos in both classes this week. Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

Highlight Show

Friday, May 25 — 2 a.m. EST — NBC Sports Network

NBCSN will have a one-hour show the week after each race recapping the action.

Online Schedule

Round 1 | Hangtown | Sacramento, CA

Saturday, May 19

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide the live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers — 1:10 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 4:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 — 6:00 p.m. EDT— NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 8 | mxgp of Germany | Teutschenthal

Sunday, May 20

MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 8 | mxgp of Germany | Teutschenthal

Saturday, May 19 | Sunday, May 20

Saturday



WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

WMX | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

Other Information | Hangtown

