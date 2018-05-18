How to Watch: Hangtown and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, May 19.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
TV Schedule
Round 1 | Hangtown | Sacramento, CA
Saturday, May 19
450 and 250 Moto 1 — 4:00 p.m. EST — MAVTV (Live)
Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
450 and 250 Moto 2 — 8:30 p.m. EST — NBC Sports Network
NBCSN will have live coverage of second motos in both classes this week. Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
Highlight Show
Friday, May 25 — 2 a.m. EST — NBC Sports Network
NBCSN will have a one-hour show the week after each race recapping the action.
Online Schedule
Round 1 | Hangtown | Sacramento, CA
Saturday, May 19
For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide the live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.
Qualifiers — 1:10 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 1 — 4:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 2 — 6:00 p.m. EDT— NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
FIM motocross world championship
TV Schedule
Round 8 | mxgp of Germany | Teutschenthal
Sunday, May 20
MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 8 | mxgp of Germany | Teutschenthal
Saturday, May 19 | Sunday, May 20
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying — 10:15 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 — 10:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
Other Information | Hangtown
Tickets
Pit Passes
Going to the Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day?
The only way to cruise the pits whenever you’d like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they’re still available and receive all-day pit access, plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated for just $50.
If you preorder online for this event, you’ll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass at the Racer X Pit Pass booth (located in Sponsor Village), where you’ll also receive an extra copy of Racer X, the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Will Call
|7:30 a.m.
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:45 a.m.
|Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
|8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.
|250 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes— Timed
|10:10 am - 10:15 am
|250 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
|250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes— Timed
|10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
|450 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp A —15 minutes— Timed
|11:05 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.
|450 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
|450 Class Practice Grp B— 15 minutes— Timed
|11:25 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
|Two Stroke Practice
|11:50 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|250 Consolation Race
|12:05 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.
|450 Consolation Race
|12:20 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.
|2 Stroke Race
|12:40 p.m. - 1 p.m.
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Podium Interviews
|2 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Podium Interviews
|3 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|250 Winners Circle
|4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|450 Winners Circle
|5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m..
|Press Conference