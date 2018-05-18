Results Archive
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Brian Swink (1972-2018)

May 18, 2018 3:35pm | by:
Brian Swink (1972-2018)

Brian Swink, a two-time champion in AMA 125cc Supercross, passed away unexpectedly early yesterday morning. A minicycle phenom from Fenton, Michigan, in the eighties, Swink won multiple AMA and NMA Amateur National Championships before turning pro in the fall of 1990. His first professional contract was with a new racing program, PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda, run by Mitch Payton. Swink’s teammates on that first team were Jeremy McGrath, Steve Lamson, and Jeromy Buehl. Riding the white #42 Honda CR125, Swink won the first supercross he entered at Orlando’s Citrus Bowl on January 12, 1991.  By the end of the series, he had won five rounds and claimed the 125cc East Region Championship. One week after clinching that title, Swink won the 125 Pro National at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

For the 1992 season, Swink signed a contract with Team Suzuki and repeated as the AMA 125 East Region Champion, winning seven rounds of that series. He also swept both nights of the ’92 Pontiac 125 Supercross, effectively his hometown race, on April 11-12. 

Swink moved up to the 250 class the following year, but did not have the same success as he did as a 125cc rider. His career-best finish in 250 AMA Supercross would be a runner-up finish to his former teammate McGrath at the Seattle Kingdome on January 30, 1993.

Swink would later move from Suzuki to Honda of Troy, and then eventually race as a privateer with the Moto-XXX team. His last professional season was 1997.

Brian Swink will be remembered by race fans as one of best 125cc supercross racers of all time. He was 45 years old. Godspeed.