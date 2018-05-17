Results Archive
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Play PulpMX Fantasy for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

May 17, 2018 1:45pm | by:
Play PulpMX Fantasy for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Signups for the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship are open for PulpMX Fantasy. Make the Nationals more exciting by picking a team of riders in each class and with weighted handicaps, cheer for the heroes and privateers together. 

Head on over to PulpMXfantasy.com to play for free or pay $19.99 for a chance to win a 2019 Kawasaki KX250F for the overall MX champion!

Weekly prizes include actual rider jerseys, Pro Taper, Michelin, BTOSports.com gift certificates, Maxima Oils, Pro Filter, Athena/GET, and 100% goggles.

Season-ending prizes are a 2019 Kawasaki KX250F, a Dirt Dreams vacation, a set of Fly Racing gear, Zulu bag set, Race Tech Suspension setup, a week at MTF, Mobius braces, a year’s supply of Red Bull, N-Fab Truck Steps, Pro Taper drive kit, N-Style custom bike graphics, and Pit Posse Trailer Kit. 

Listen weekly to the PulpMX Fantasy Podcast to help you make your picks for that upcoming weekend.