Play PulpMX Fantasy for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Signups for the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship are open for PulpMX Fantasy. Make the Nationals more exciting by picking a team of riders in each class and with weighted handicaps, cheer for the heroes and privateers together.

Head on over to PulpMXfantasy.com to play for free or pay $19.99 for a chance to win a 2019 Kawasaki KX250F for the overall MX champion!

Weekly prizes include actual rider jerseys, Pro Taper, Michelin, BTOSports.com gift certificates, Maxima Oils, Pro Filter, Athena/GET, and 100% goggles.

Season-ending prizes are a 2019 Kawasaki KX250F, a Dirt Dreams vacation, a set of Fly Racing gear, Zulu bag set, Race Tech Suspension setup, a week at MTF, Mobius braces, a year’s supply of Red Bull, N-Fab Truck Steps, Pro Taper drive kit, N-Style custom bike graphics, and Pit Posse Trailer Kit.

Listen weekly to the PulpMX Fantasy Podcast to help you make your picks for that upcoming weekend.