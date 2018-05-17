Injury Report: Hangtown

450SX

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is riding and putting in work, but his arm is still weak and he’s not quite ready to race. The team says they’ll have a better idea of a return date in one to two weeks.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap says he’ll be back for Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is expected back at some point for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his leg in Arlington, but it won’t be at the Hangtown Classic. The team doesn’t have an exact date, but they say he’ll be back as soon as possible.

BEN LAMAY — CONCUSSION | IN

Comment: Lamay is ready to race following a concussion sustained in Foxborough.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | IN

Comment: Roczen will make his return to racing this weekend at Hangtown after missing most of supercross due to a badly broken hand and torn ligaments sustained in San Diego.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: There is no return date for Seely, who is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. If you’re Seely’s biggest fan and had your heart set on him autographing your favorite hat, don’t worry—he’ll be in attendance at the first three rounds armed with a fresh Sharpie.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia is currently recovering from a crash in Indianapolis that left him with a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding. To help him out, go here.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: There is no return date set for Webb, who fractured his tibia in Minneapolis. Alex Ray will fill in starting at Glen Helen and race through High Point. At that time it will be on a week-by-week basis until Webb is able to return.

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson tangled with a slower rider at Glen Helen while testing and suffered a torn ACL. He’s undergone surgery and is beginning the recovery process. There is no timetable on his return.