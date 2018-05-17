Husqvarna Announces 2019 Enduro Lineup
Enjoying over 100 years of pioneering development, Husqvarna Motorcycles remain true to their commitment to offer premium machines that set the benchmark in terms of technology and performance. Adding to an extended list of innovations, the new for model year 2019 Husqvarna enduro machines perfectly embody the brand’s pioneering spirit by featuring the most advanced technology ever seen in the offroad motorcycles segment.
Redefining 2-stroke enduro motorcycles with the introduction of electronic fuel injection one year ago, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles take further steps forward and introduce a list of carefully-considered updates across their new enduro range. Combining top-level performance with unprecedented ease of use across all terrains, the 2019 enduro models are here to deliver a next-level enduro riding experience.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS – CHASSIS – 2-STROKE AND 4-STROKE
Frame
The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted using the latest production techniques. Its flex character is specifically tailored to benefit suspension functionality, handling and comfort. The frame is fitted with standard protectors and an engine protector that mounts directly, for superior protection and durability. On the TE 250i/300i models, the upper frame tube integrates the oil filler cap for easy access when filling.
=> Modern production techniques → high quality standards
=>Tailored flex characteristics → optimum suspension functionality, handling & comfort
=>Integrated oil filler cap for TE 250i/300i → simple oil refills
Composite carbon fibre subframe
The composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation. This 3-piece component is made up of 30% carbon fibre making it remarkably light (1.4 kg). Specific care is taken to engineer a calculated rigidity for optimal handling and rider ergonomics.
=>3-piece subframe → composite materials
=>Carbon fibre construction → 1.4 kg overall weight
=>Specific rigidity → benefits handling and ergonomics
Swingarm
The hollow, cast aluminium swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability while adding the minimum possible weight. The machining above the rear axle allows the chain adjuster markings to be seen from above for easy adjustment.
=>Optimal stiffness & reliability in a lightweight construction
=>Easy chain adjustment & maintenance
WP Xplor 48 front fork
=>WP Xplor 48 front fork → new setting for MY19 with improved bottoming resistance
=>Easy access clicker dials → simple & fast clicker settings
=>Pre-load adjuster → tool-less pre-load adjustment
CNC machined triple clamps
=>CNC aluminium → finest quality & reliability
=>Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics
WP rear shock
Matched to the front fork, The WP DCC rear shock features a new setting and a new piston. It is developed to provide advanced damping characteristics and better bottom resistance while keeping to a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock making the stroke more seamless, this offers greater rider comfort and handling. The corrugated outer contour of the reservoir improves cooling. The component is also fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system.
=>WP rear shock → new stiffer setting for MY19 with better bottom resistance
=>Lightweight system → conforming to the compact design
=>Pressure balance → consistent damping
=>Linkage system → specific geometry for optimum results
Footpeg mount
The Husqvarna frame features a smart, self - cleaning footpeg mount that prevents the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts or muddy terrain. Featuring an enduro specific grip pattern, the large aluminium footpegs are positioned 6mm higher than on the MX models to further increase ground clearance over rocks and ruts.
=>Footpeg mount → prevents mud & dirt build-up
=>Larger footpegs → perfect grip & control with enduro specific pattern.
Magura hydraulic clutch
The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With its play constantly compensated, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions as well as over time.
=>Magura hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition
=>High quality German craftsmanship → reliable & consistent action
Magura brakes
Offering the highest level of braking performance, the Magura braking system is specifically tailored to deliver a sensitive and progressive feel for enduro riding. The 260mm front and 220mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.
=>Magura brake callipers & high-performance GSK discs
=>Superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity
ProTaper handlebar
The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight.
The ProTaper logos are chemically applied while being scratch and peel resistant.
=>ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function & style
ODI grips and throttle assembly
The ODI lock-on clutch grip does not require gluing, while the vulcanised throttle grip features an integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered on all 4-strokes.
=>Throttle assembly & ODI grips
=>Allows for throttle progression adjustment
=>Easy grip mounting without glue
Exhaust system
The exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the optimum performance while adhering to FIM noise limits. Crafted from lightweight and strong aluminium, the lightweight mufflers are positioned closely to the centre of gravity to improve handling. Specifically designed to match key engine characteristics, the 2-stroke exhaust systems deliver top-level performance while keeping weight to a minimum.
=>Exhaust systems → mass-centralisation, low weight, optimal performance
Electric start and Li-ion battery
All TE and FE models continue to feature an electric starter as standard. For MY19 the system uses a new generation compact Li-ion battery produced by a different supplier to guarantee the quality and reliability. To further reduce weight, kick-starters are not fitted on 4-stroke models but will be still featured on all 2-strokes.
=>New Li-ion battery → high quality and reliability
Integrated cooling system and radiators
The radiators are expertly crafted using high strength aluminium. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently and provide optimal cooling in all conditions. Integrated into the frame the cooling system increases heat dissipation by channelling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. Protecting against flying debris the radiator protectors also act as a brace that diverts energy from impacts to the frame. Cooling fans are fitted standard on all 4-stroke models.
=>Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space
=>Radiator protectors → protection from debris & falls
=>Standard fan on all 4-stroke models
Fuel tank
All models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. Their capacity is 10 litres for the TX 125 and TE 150 and 8.5-litres for all 4-stroke models. The TE 250i/300i tanks have a 9.25 litres capacity and like the 4-stroke models house an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor. All fuel tanks feature a quick release fuel cap for quick refuelling.
=>Translucent fuel tank → large capacity for extended running times
=>Quick release fuel cap → quick & easy refuelling
Airbox and tool-less air filter access
The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate installation.
=>Airbox → maximum air flow & filter protection
=>Filter mounting system → safe & accurate protection from dirt
=>Tool-less filter access → easy & fast maintenance
Wheels
Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D are matched with CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples. The D.I.D logo is lazer-engraved for unsurpassed durability.
=>Lightweight & reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight
Tyres
The enduro range features Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres. The FIM-approved tyres offer advanced grip in a wide variety of terrain.
=>Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres → advanced grip in all conditions
Bodywork
Retaining their dynamic, sharp and sleek looking bodywork, Husqvarna’s 2019 enduro models feature a futuristic design in their brand new graphics, which stylishly acknowledges the brand’s Swedish heritage.
=>Bodywork → distinctive looks, modern colours & brand new graphics
=>Advanced ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding conditions
FEATURES AND BENEFITS – ENGINES
Engine management system (EMS)
All FE and the TE 250i/300i models feature electronic fuel injection. The EMS on the TE 250i/300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the system also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. As for the 4-stroke FE machines, the Keihin EMS integrates selectable engine maps as well as traction control. With the help of a gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.
=>2-stroke EMS → modern engine management
=>Innovative system eliminates the need for jetting changes
=>4-stroke Keihin EMS→ integrates map select & traction control
=>Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear
Throttle body
The TE 250i/300i models use a 39 mm throttle body that regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly. The system features dual throttle cables that are connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine.
The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is placed accordingly to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel into the combustion chamber. The throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage providing more immediate throttle response and feeling.
=>39 mm body for the TE 250i/300i → regulates air flow
=>42 mm body for all FE models → injector positioned for optimal flow
Map switch & traction control
All MY19 models feature a standard map switch fitted to the handlebar. For the 2-stroke models the switch allows for selection between the standard ignition timing and a slightly retarded timing, to be used in low traction conditions. The map switch fitted to all 4-strokes also activates an innovative traction control feature. The system functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip thus reducing the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction.
=>Standard map switch → alter engine characteristics depending on conditions
=>2-strokes → option to select different ignition timings
=>4-strokes → ability to change engine characteristics & activate traction control
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL
TX 125 / TE 150 USA – BENEFITS
=>Improved bottom power and torque
=>Maximum performance
=>Low running costs
=>Low weight
=>Agile handling
=>High-quality components as standard
=>Hydraulic clutch
TX 125 / TE 150 USA - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
Both the TX 125 and TE 150 feature the latest in 2-stroke engine technology. Their shaft arrangements are designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal centre of gravity for optimum mass centralisation. The lightweight and compact engines provide a strong and enduro specific power delivery, while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.
=>Latest generation 2-stroke → powerful, light & compact
=>Mass-centralisation → major benefits in handling & manoeuvrability
Cylinder and piston
The cylinders on both models feature an innovative power valve system that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The cylinder bore on the TX 125 is 54mm, whereas the TE 150 has a bore of 58mm. The pistons are designed to perfectly match the cylinders offering premium reliability. For MY19, both cylinders feature a machined finish to the upper edge of the main exhaust port for improved bottom end torque
=>Cylinder and piston → innovative power valve, high level of durability
=>Machined finish to the exhaust port → better bottom end torque
Crankshaft
Sharing the same 54.5mm stroke, the crankshafts on both engines are perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. Compared to the TC 125 motocross model, the enduro machine features a heavier ignition rotor attached to the crankshaft for better torque and controllable low-end power.
=>Lightweight crankshaft → reduced vibration
Crankcases
The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight. In order to centralise masses, their layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses in the ideal centre of gravity. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
=>High pressure die cast production process → thin walls for less weight
=>Shaft arrangement → ideal mass centralization
Starter
The TE 150 is fitted with both kick and electric starter ensuring confident and easy starting in all situations. The weight of the system is kept to a minimum using a lightweight Li-ion battery which is 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery of the same size. For the TX 125, the electric starter is available in Husqvarna Motorcycles Accessories catalogue and can be easily fitted on the engine cases.
Carburettor
Both models feature a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburettor. The carburettor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.
=>38 mm Mikuni carburettor → smooth & controllable power delivery
Gearbox
The TX 125 and TE 150 are fitted with a 6-speed, wide range gearboxes. The offroad specific ratios are tailored to the power delivery of each engine, with an innovative gear level reducing dirt build up to ensure perfect operation in all conditions.
=>6-speed gearbox → specific enduro gearing
=>Innovative gear lever → prevents dirt build
DS clutch
Both models feature a new DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. Additionally, the clutch allows for a reduction of 10 mm to the width of the clutch cover.
=>DS clutch → lighter, with better modulation & improved durability
Exhaust
The exhaust is designed to offer the best possible performance while remaining close to the centre of gravity for better weight distribution.
=>Exhaust → optimum performance without effecting handling
TE 250i / TE 300i - BENEFITS
=>State-of-the-art electronic fuel injection 2-stroke technology
=>Reduced fuel consumption
=>No premix needed
=>Smooth & clean power delivery
=>Low maintenance costs
=>Hydraulic clutch
=>Excellent handling and agility
TE 250i / TE 300i - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
The big displacement 2-stroke engines on the TE 250i and TE 300i are the benchmark in unrivalled power in a lightweight construction. They feature precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralisation, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and 6-speed enduro gearbox. Both models feature a pioneering electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports that deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean and smoother power delivery across the range.
Cylinder
Both cylinders feature two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port offering excellent atomisation with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions. A tube on the rear of the cylinders is connected to a sensor, which relays intake pressure data to the ECU. Both cylinders feature a twin valve controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The bore on the TE 250i is 66.4mm, whereas on the TE 300i it is 72mm.
=>Dual fuel injectors → excellent atomisation, reduced fuel consumption
=>Power valve → Smooth power delivery, customisable
Piston
The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder transmitting minimal oscillating mass and ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.
=>Piston → fits perfectly to cylinder
Engine casings
The lightweight, die-cast casings on both engines are developed with the goal to improve mass centralisation. They accommodate a shaft arrangement aimed at centralising oscillating mass and improving ride-ability.
=>Die cast engine casings → mass centralisation, improved handling
=>New engine covers → better wear resistance
Counter balancer shaft
The engine houses laterally mounted counter balancer shaft which significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.
=>Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduces vibration
Crankshaft
The crankshafts feature a 72mm stroke and are balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shafts for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshafts produce more inertia than the TC 250 motocross model for better control in the lower RPM range.
Gearbox
6-speed gearboxes on both models feature enduro specific ratios. Innovative shift levers reduce dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.
=>6-speed gearbox → enduro specific ratios
=>Gear lever → prevents dirt build up & blockage
Clutch
The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (damped diaphragm steel) clutch. The clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system that increases both traction and durability. Combined with the Magura hydraulic system the set-up is light and offers modular clutch feeling that is near maintenance free and adjustable.
=>DDS clutch → light action, increased traction & reliability
=>Magura hydraulic system → light & modular action, almost maintenance free
Starter
Both models are fitted with an electric starter located below the engines for optimum protection. The systems are linked to new generation lightweight and powerful Li-ion batteries for reliable starting.
=>Starter motor → located under the engine
=>New Li-Ion battery → lightweight & reliable
Oil tank & pump
The TE 250i/300i feature electronic oil pumps that feed 2-stroke oil into the engines to keep them lubricated. The pumps are located just below the oil tank feeding the oil via the throttle body. Oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for pre-mixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The tank capacity is 0.7 l which lasts for an average of five full tanks of fuel before needing to be refilled. A low oil sensor illuminates a light visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.
=>Oil pump & tank → convenient solution, eliminates pre-mix
FE 250 / FE 350 - BENEFITS
=>Class leading performance & weight
=>Centralised mass for top-level handling & manoeuvrability
=>Advanced electronics for unsurpassed usability
=>Hydraulic clutch & reliable gearbox for precise & smooth shifting
=>Dependable electric start
FE 250 / FE 350 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
The DOHC 250cc and 350cc engines are second to none in terms of versatility and performance. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of each model. Retaining its torquey nature the FE 250 engine makes the bike accessible to both professionals and amateurs. As for the FE 350 engine, it offers a significant boost of power and torque giving the bike 450-rivalling power.
=>Engine design → light & compact for optimised mass-centralisation
=>FE 250 engine → accessible for all skill levels
=>FE 350 engine → 450 rivalling power-to-weight ratio
Cylinder head
=>Cylinder head → minimum drag for maximum performance
=>Lightweight titanium valves
=>Polished camshafts
=>Finger followers with DLC coating → minimal friction
Cylinder and piston
The cylinders (78mm bore for the FE 250 and 88mm bore for the FE 350) feature lightweight forged bridged-box-type pistons by CP. As a result, the low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratios are 12.8:1 for the FE 250 and 12.3:1 for the FE 350.
=>Lightweight pistons → reduce oscillating masses
=>Forged bridged-box-type pistons → high performance and reliability
Crankshaft
The plain big end bearings feature two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability while guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
=>Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → 135-hour service interval
Counter balancer shaft
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshafts and reduce vibration, both engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts, which also drive their water pumps and timing chains.
=>Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design
Crankcases
The FE 250/350 engines are designed to be compact while centralising rotating masses. As a result, their crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal centre of gravity. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
=>Crankcases → light and compact, mass-centralisation
=>High pressure die cast production → thin walls for less weight but same strength
Gearbox
The FE 250 and FE 350 feature 6-speed gearboxes with specific wide-range enduro type gearing. Gear sensors allow the EMS to select a specific engine map for each gear. Additionally, no-dirt gear levers prevent dirt build up allowing the mechanisms to spring back into place to guarantee perfect control in all conditions.
=>6-speed gearbox → enduro specific ratios
=>Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear
DDS clutch
Both models feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light. The integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.
=>DDS clutch → compact and durable
=>Magura hydraulic system → perfect clutch modulation
FE 450 / FE 501 - BENEFITS
=>Class leading performance & reliability
=>The FE 501 is the most powerful Husqvarna enduro
=>Intuitive & confidence-inspiring riding experience
=>Advanced electronics include traction control & adjustable engine maps
=>Exclusive DDS clutch with Magura hydraulics for smooth & light clutch action
=>Electric starter & compact Li-ion battery
FE 450 / FE 501 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
Delivering high levels of performance, the 450cc and 510.4cc power plants are more advanced than ever. The FE 450 engine weighs only 29.7 kg, while the FE 501 engine weighs 30.1kg. While delivering high performance, both engines can be tamed using the number of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and the handlebar map select switch making it accessible on a variety of terrain and skill levels.
=>Engine → lightweight, compact & powerful
=>Class leading electronics → Keihin EFI, traction control
Cylinder head
The compact SOHC cylinder heads are designed to offer the maximum performance at the minimum possible weight. The camshafts on each model actuate four lightweight valves (intake: titanium Ø40mm, exhaust steel Ø33mm) through very robust rocker arm systems.
=>SOHC → compact engine design
Cylinder and piston
The lightweight aluminium cylinders feature a 95mm bore housing a lightweight, forged Konig bridge-box-type pistons. This combination produces very little oscillating masses, significantly reducing vibration and increasing rider comfort. The compression ratio on both models is 11.8:1
=>Lightweight aluminium cylinder → 95mm bore
=>Lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, less oscillating masses
Crankshaft
Plain big end bearings comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
=>Plain big end bearing & force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability & service intervals
Counter balancer shaft
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, the FE 450/FE 501 engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts which also drive their water pumps.
=>Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design
Crankcases
The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engines in the best possible position, centralising masses for a lightweight handling feel. High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness while keeping weight to a minimum.
=>Design → mass-centralisation, lightweight handling
=>High pressure die cast production → thin walls for reduced weight and similar strength
Gearbox
The lightweight 6-speed gearboxes ensure smooth and precise shifting thanks to low friction coatings on the shifting forks. The gear levers feature a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever’s tip in their original position even in the toughest conditions. Gear sensors allow for specific engine maps for each gear.
=>6-speed gearbox → Lightweight
=>Fork coating → smooth & precise shifting
=>Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear
DDS clutch
The FE 450 / FE 501 engines feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making clutch pull very light. The integrated damping systems improve traction and durability. The clutch baskets are single-piece CNC machined steel components that allow the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. The Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.
=>DDS clutch → compact, with better modulation & improved durability
=>Magura hydraulic system → perfect clutch modulation