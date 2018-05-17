Husqvarna Announces 2019 Enduro Lineup

Enjoying over 100 years of pioneering development, Husqvarna Motorcycles remain true to their commitment to offer premium machines that set the benchmark in terms of technology and performance. Adding to an extended list of innovations, the new for model year 2019 Husqvarna enduro machines perfectly embody the brand’s pioneering spirit by featuring the most advanced technology ever seen in the offroad motorcycles segment.

Redefining 2-stroke enduro motorcycles with the introduction of electronic fuel injection one year ago, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles take further steps forward and introduce a list of carefully-considered updates across their new enduro range. Combining top-level performance with unprecedented ease of use across all terrains, the 2019 enduro models are here to deliver a next-level enduro riding experience.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS – CHASSIS – 2-STROKE AND 4-STROKE

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted using the latest production techniques. Its flex character is specifically tailored to benefit suspension functionality, handling and comfort. The frame is fitted with standard protectors and an engine protector that mounts directly, for superior protection and durability. On the TE 250i/300i models, the upper frame tube integrates the oil filler cap for easy access when filling.

=> Modern production techniques → high quality standards

=>Tailored flex characteristics → optimum suspension functionality, handling & comfort

=>Integrated oil filler cap for TE 250i/300i → simple oil refills

Composite carbon fibre subframe

The composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation. This 3-piece component is made up of 30% carbon fibre making it remarkably light (1.4 kg). Specific care is taken to engineer a calculated rigidity for optimal handling and rider ergonomics.

=>3-piece subframe → composite materials

=>Carbon fibre construction → 1.4 kg overall weight

=>Specific rigidity → benefits handling and ergonomics

Swingarm

The hollow, cast aluminium swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability while adding the minimum possible weight. The machining above the rear axle allows the chain adjuster markings to be seen from above for easy adjustment.

=>Optimal stiffness & reliability in a lightweight construction

=>Easy chain adjustment & maintenance

WP Xplor 48 front fork

=>WP Xplor 48 front fork → new setting for MY19 with improved bottoming resistance

=>Easy access clicker dials → simple & fast clicker settings

=>Pre-load adjuster → tool-less pre-load adjustment

CNC machined triple clamps

=>CNC aluminium → finest quality & reliability

=>Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics

WP rear shock

Matched to the front fork, The WP DCC rear shock features a new setting and a new piston. It is developed to provide advanced damping characteristics and better bottom resistance while keeping to a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock making the stroke more seamless, this offers greater rider comfort and handling. The corrugated outer contour of the reservoir improves cooling. The component is also fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system.

=>WP rear shock → new stiffer setting for MY19 with better bottom resistance

=>Lightweight system → conforming to the compact design

=>Pressure balance → consistent damping

=>Linkage system → specific geometry for optimum results

Footpeg mount

The Husqvarna frame features a smart, self - cleaning footpeg mount that prevents the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts or muddy terrain. Featuring an enduro specific grip pattern, the large aluminium footpegs are positioned 6mm higher than on the MX models to further increase ground clearance over rocks and ruts.

=>Footpeg mount → prevents mud & dirt build-up

=>Larger footpegs → perfect grip & control with enduro specific pattern.

Magura hydraulic clutch

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With its play constantly compensated, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions as well as over time.

=>Magura hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition

=>High quality German craftsmanship → reliable & consistent action

Magura brakes

Offering the highest level of braking performance, the Magura braking system is specifically tailored to deliver a sensitive and progressive feel for enduro riding. The 260mm front and 220mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.

=>Magura brake callipers & high-performance GSK discs

=>Superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity

ProTaper handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight.

The ProTaper logos are chemically applied while being scratch and peel resistant.

=>ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function & style

ODI grips and throttle assembly

The ODI lock-on clutch grip does not require gluing, while the vulcanised throttle grip features an integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered on all 4-strokes.

=>Throttle assembly & ODI grips

=>Allows for throttle progression adjustment

=>Easy grip mounting without glue

Exhaust system

The exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the optimum performance while adhering to FIM noise limits. Crafted from lightweight and strong aluminium, the lightweight mufflers are positioned closely to the centre of gravity to improve handling. Specifically designed to match key engine characteristics, the 2-stroke exhaust systems deliver top-level performance while keeping weight to a minimum.

=>Exhaust systems → mass-centralisation, low weight, optimal performance

Electric start and Li-ion battery

All TE and FE models continue to feature an electric starter as standard. For MY19 the system uses a new generation compact Li-ion battery produced by a different supplier to guarantee the quality and reliability. To further reduce weight, kick-starters are not fitted on 4-stroke models but will be still featured on all 2-strokes.

=>New Li-ion battery → high quality and reliability

Integrated cooling system and radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted using high strength aluminium. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently and provide optimal cooling in all conditions. Integrated into the frame the cooling system increases heat dissipation by channelling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. Protecting against flying debris the radiator protectors also act as a brace that diverts energy from impacts to the frame. Cooling fans are fitted standard on all 4-stroke models.

=>Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space

=>Radiator protectors → protection from debris & falls

=>Standard fan on all 4-stroke models

Fuel tank

All models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. Their capacity is 10 litres for the TX 125 and TE 150 and 8.5-litres for all 4-stroke models. The TE 250i/300i tanks have a 9.25 litres capacity and like the 4-stroke models house an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor. All fuel tanks feature a quick release fuel cap for quick refuelling.

=>Translucent fuel tank → large capacity for extended running times

=>Quick release fuel cap → quick & easy refuelling

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate installation.

=>Airbox → maximum air flow & filter protection

=>Filter mounting system → safe & accurate protection from dirt

=>Tool-less filter access → easy & fast maintenance

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D are matched with CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples. The D.I.D logo is lazer-engraved for unsurpassed durability.

=>Lightweight & reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Tyres

The enduro range features Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres. The FIM-approved tyres offer advanced grip in a wide variety of terrain.

=>Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres → advanced grip in all conditions

Bodywork

Retaining their dynamic, sharp and sleek looking bodywork, Husqvarna’s 2019 enduro models feature a futuristic design in their brand new graphics, which stylishly acknowledges the brand’s Swedish heritage.

=>Bodywork → distinctive looks, modern colours & brand new graphics

=>Advanced ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding conditions

FEATURES AND BENEFITS – ENGINES

Engine management system (EMS)

All FE and the TE 250i/300i models feature electronic fuel injection. The EMS on the TE 250i/300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the system also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. As for the 4-stroke FE machines, the Keihin EMS integrates selectable engine maps as well as traction control. With the help of a gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

=>2-stroke EMS → modern engine management

=>Innovative system eliminates the need for jetting changes

=>4-stroke Keihin EMS→ integrates map select & traction control

=>Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

Throttle body

The TE 250i/300i models use a 39 mm throttle body that regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly. The system features dual throttle cables that are connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine.

The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is placed accordingly to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel into the combustion chamber. The throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage providing more immediate throttle response and feeling.

=>39 mm body for the TE 250i/300i → regulates air flow

=>42 mm body for all FE models → injector positioned for optimal flow

Map switch & traction control

All MY19 models feature a standard map switch fitted to the handlebar. For the 2-stroke models the switch allows for selection between the standard ignition timing and a slightly retarded timing, to be used in low traction conditions. The map switch fitted to all 4-strokes also activates an innovative traction control feature. The system functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip thus reducing the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction.

=>Standard map switch → alter engine characteristics depending on conditions

=>2-strokes → option to select different ignition timings

=>4-strokes → ability to change engine characteristics & activate traction control

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL

TX 125 / TE 150 USA – BENEFITS

=>Improved bottom power and torque

=>Maximum performance

=>Low running costs

=>Low weight

=>Agile handling

=>High-quality components as standard

=>Hydraulic clutch

TX 125 / TE 150 USA - FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Engine

Both the TX 125 and TE 150 feature the latest in 2-stroke engine technology. Their shaft arrangements are designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal centre of gravity for optimum mass centralisation. The lightweight and compact engines provide a strong and enduro specific power delivery, while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.

=>Latest generation 2-stroke → powerful, light & compact

=>Mass-centralisation → major benefits in handling & manoeuvrability

Cylinder and piston

The cylinders on both models feature an innovative power valve system that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The cylinder bore on the TX 125 is 54mm, whereas the TE 150 has a bore of 58mm. The pistons are designed to perfectly match the cylinders offering premium reliability. For MY19, both cylinders feature a machined finish to the upper edge of the main exhaust port for improved bottom end torque

=>Cylinder and piston → innovative power valve, high level of durability

=>Machined finish to the exhaust port → better bottom end torque

Crankshaft

Sharing the same 54.5mm stroke, the crankshafts on both engines are perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. Compared to the TC 125 motocross model, the enduro machine features a heavier ignition rotor attached to the crankshaft for better torque and controllable low-end power.

=>Lightweight crankshaft → reduced vibration

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight. In order to centralise masses, their layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses in the ideal centre of gravity. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

=>High pressure die cast production process → thin walls for less weight

=>Shaft arrangement → ideal mass centralization