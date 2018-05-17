Results Archive
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Glen Helen Raceway to Hold Two-Stroke Invitational

May 17, 2018 3:30pm | by:
San Bernardino, Calif. —  As Glen Helen Raceway prepares to host the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, event director Lori Wilson, in conjunction with MTA Distributing, works to further promote the sport of motocross with the Two-Stroke Invitational taking place prior to the main events of the day on Saturday, May 26, 2018, during the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Riders for the Invitational are comprised of past participants of the MTA Two-Stroke World Championships hosted at Glen Helen Raceway last March and other professional two-stroke riders.  Among some of the committed participants this year are Mike Sleeter, Darryn Durham, Robbie Wageman, RJ Wageman, Jimmy Albertson, Dennis Stapleton, Chris See, and many more.

Glen Helen Raceway is excited to see the continued growth of sport of motocross and showcase the importance of two-stroke machines that are crucial to every professional rider’s path and to the history of motocross.