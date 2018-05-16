The List: 125 All Star Series Hangtown Entry List

With 17 Monster Energy Supercross rounds now in the books, we’re ready to head outdoors. The 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins this weekend at Hangtown, and while most of the focus will be on the pros in the 450 and 250 classes, the opener will also usher in the new 125 All Star Series support program that will be featured at seven rounds this year, beginning at Hangtown.

The 125 All Star Series will consist of six qualifying rounds and a climactic finale at the season-ending Ironman National on August 25. In addition to bookending the National schedule, the series will also visit Thunder Valley (June 2), High Point (June 16), The Wick 338 (June 30), Washougal (July 28), and Budds Creek (August 18). Each All Star event will feature a one-moto format and will be contested during opening ceremonies at the designated Nationals.

We have gotten our hands on a tentative pre-entry list, which includes some guys named Ryan Villopoto, Wil Hahn, Jimmy Albertson, David Pingree, and more. Check out the list below. These are the dudes who are going to ripping on 125s just after noon time on Saturday at Hangtown. We'll have our video man, Kyle Scott, on hand to shoot it and put up some edits, and we'll also get some helmet cam action out of these riders. It's gonna sound sweet.

Oh, and if you want to read a very similar intro and watch the previous 125 Dream Races held in conjunction with the Nationals, visit our new site Exhaust here.

