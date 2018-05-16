Broc Tickle Issues Statement on KTM Release

In response to yesterday’s decision by KTM to release him from their agreement due to his Sample B confirming his Sample A result in a recent FIM/WADA anti-doping test, Broc Tickle has released a statement on Instagram.

“It’s hard to believe the things that have happened over the last month. I accept KTM’s decision because the autocratic and arbitrary FIM Anti-Doping Policy left them no choice. I sincerely appreciate everything the Team has done for me. I will not not give up the fight.”