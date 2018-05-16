Results Archive
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Broc Tickle Issues Statement on KTM Release

May 16, 2018 11:50am | by:
In response to yesterday’s decision by KTM to release him from their agreement due to his Sample B confirming his Sample A result in a recent FIM/WADA anti-doping test, Broc Tickle has released a statement on Instagram. 

“It’s hard to believe the things that have happened over the last month. I accept KTM’s decision because the autocratic and arbitrary FIM Anti-Doping Policy left them no choice. I sincerely appreciate everything the Team has done for me. I will not not give up the fight.”