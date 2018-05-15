Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Todd Waters Undergoes Successful Collarbone Surgery

May 15, 2018 9:00am | by:
Todd Waters’ return to the FIM Motocross World Championship unfortunately did not last long, as the Australian sustained a broken collarbone in qualifying on Saturday at the MXGP of Latvia. The team announced today that he underwent successful surgery in Riga to stabilize his right collarbone. The operation lasted two hours and Waters had a metal plate and eight screws inserted to fix the injury. 

Waters will return to the Netherlands to begin his recovery. No timetable has been announced on a return. 

“Obviously I’m really disappointed with how the weekend went, especially as I felt I was finally getting rid of nerves and showing some speed,” he said in a statement. “It’s a pity, but we had the operation and we’re now ready to head back to Holland. My girlfriend is flying from Australia and she’s a physiotherapist, so towards the end of the week we’ll start with the rehab programme. It’s the collarbone, so it’s not the end of the world; it has happened to me before and we have a strong programme in place to get back to racing as soon as possible. The team has been so supportive all along as they came to visit more than once to make sure everything was under control. This is nice: it makes me feel at home and welcome in the Honda family. I feel privileged and even more motivated to get back and do well.”

Waters, who was expected to race Lucas Oil Pro Motocross as a privateer, joined the team in early May as a fill in for the injured Brian Bogers. The Grand Prix of Latvia was his first race in MXGP since 2015.