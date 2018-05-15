Results Archive
Online Poll

May 15, 2018 10:45am
by:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the days before an opener, when hopes are high, guesses sound accurate, and every rider is tied for the points lead. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday at Hangtown in Sacramento, California.

As fresh as this season feels, though, it’ll be over before you know it. The prognosticators here at Racer X have been wrong about many things, and we’ll surely be wrong about many more in the near future. How about you? How strong are your opinions heading into the new campaign? Vote today, and we’re going to bank the data for an unveiling at the end of the season.

By the way, the following multiple-choice answers have been culled with such data including who is healthy for the opener (Dean Wilson, Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Bogle, and others are hurt and won’t make the Hangtown gate), last year’s results, previous race wins and championships, and more. We’ve checked Rookie of the Year eligibility, team rosters, and even listed names alphabetically so as not to lead you in any direction.

The following questions are ours, the answers are yours. Good luck!

Who Will Win the 450 National Championship?

Who Not on the Above List is Most Likely to Make Us Look Bad For Not Being on the Above List?

Who Will Win the Hangtown 450 Class Overall?

Who Will Win the 250 National Championship?

Who Not on the Above List is Most Likely to Make Us Look Bad For Not Being on the Above List?

Who Will Be the Highest-Placing TLD/Red Bull KTM Rider in the 250 Class?

Who Will Be the Highest-Placing Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider in the 250 Class?

Who Will be the Highest-Placing GEICO Honda rider in the 250 Class?

Who Will Win 250 Class Rookie of the Year?

Who Will Have the Better 250 Sophomore Season?