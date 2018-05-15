Josh Grant Out For Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced today that Josh Grant will not be ready for the opening rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a right leg injury suffered in Monster Energy Supercross.

In February, Grant sustained a fracture to his right tibia in Arlington and missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the injury. The hopes were that he would be ready for the opening round of Pro Motocross this weekend, but the team announced today his return would be delayed after it was determined this morning that the injury will require additional time to heal.

An exact timetable on a return has not been determined. The team said Grant will return to racing “as soon as possible.”

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to line up at the opening rounds of the outdoors,” said Grant in a statement. “I feel good, but I know I’m not at 100% yet. I would like to thank Monster Energy Kawasaki, Fly and Shoei for their endless support and I am looking forward to getting back out there and battling.”