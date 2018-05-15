Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Josh Grant Out For Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross

May 15, 2018 11:20am | by:
Josh Grant Out For Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced today that Josh Grant will not be ready for the opening rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a right leg injury suffered in Monster Energy Supercross.

In February, Grant sustained a fracture to his right tibia in Arlington and missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the injury. The hopes were that he would be ready for the opening round of Pro Motocross this weekend, but the team announced today his return would be delayed after it was determined this morning that the injury will require additional time to heal. 

An exact timetable on a return has not been determined. The team said Grant will return to racing “as soon as possible.” 

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to line up at the opening rounds of the outdoors,” said Grant in a statement. “I feel good, but I know I’m not at 100% yet. I would like to thank Monster Energy Kawasaki, Fly and Shoei for their endless support and I am looking forward to getting back out there and battling.”