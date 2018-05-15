Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: 450MX Preview

Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY racing.

Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join Steve Matthes to preview the 450 Class in the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship which kicks off this weekend at Hangtown.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.