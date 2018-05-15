Christian Craig Inks Deal with Fox

On the heels of yesterday's announcement that GEICO Honda was switching to Shift beginning at Hangtown, Fox announced a deal with Christian Craig to wear Fox this summer. Craig, who was originally part of the GEICO Honda squad and wore Alias, is filling in at Honda HRC this summer in place of the injured Cole Seely.

Below is the press release from Fox.

Irvine, Calif. — Fox Racing proudly announces a partnership with GEICO Honda rider Christian Craig, #32, to wear Fox racewear during his assault on the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Christian will fill in at factory Honda on the 450 for the entire outdoors series. He will make his debut in Fox at the opening round of the 2018 outdoor series at Hangtown on May 19.

“I think it’s every rider’s dream to wear Fox. I’ve actually never put the gear on until a couple of weeks ago, and it was kind of surreal. The comfort and style are unlike anything else on the market, and I am honored to be able to wear it this summer for outdoors," Craig said.

“Connecting with a rider like Christian felt like a great fit for us. His work ethic, family commitment, and genuine love of racing falls right in line with our values as a brand. We are looking forward to a great outdoor season with Christian on the 450," Chris Onstott, global sports marketing director, said.

