Broc Tickle Says His Sample B Came Back Positive

Red Bull KTM’s Broc Tickle wrote on Instagram today that he was informed by the FIM that the testing of his Sample B allegedly confirmed the results of his Sample A in a World Anti-Doping Agency test conducted at the San Diego Supercross in February.

In April, the FIM announced that it had provisionally suspended Tickle due to the “Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected” in San Diego.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency website, methylhexaneamine is used as a stimulant and is banned from competition.

Tickle said that Mr. Anand Sashidharan has been appointed “by the Director of the International Commission of Judges (CJI) as single judge to 'deal' with case before the International Disciplinary Court (CDI). Mr. Sashidharan is the same person that presided over Mr. James Stewart’s proceedings.”

Tickle reiterated that he has “never, intentionally or negligently, ingested any prohibited substance, and specifically, the alleged substance I allegedly had in my system on February 10, 2018.”

The FIM has yet to release a statement regarding the Sample B findings. We will update when they do.

Below is Tickle’s full post: