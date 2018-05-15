Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Broc Tickle Says His Sample B Came Back Positive

May 15, 2018 12:20pm | by:
Red Bull KTM’s Broc Tickle wrote on Instagram today that he was informed by the FIM that the testing of his Sample B allegedly confirmed the results of his Sample A in a World Anti-Doping Agency test conducted at the San Diego Supercross in February.

In April, the FIM announced that it had provisionally suspended Tickle due to the “Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected” in San Diego.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency website, methylhexaneamine is used as a stimulant and is banned from competition.

Tickle said that Mr. Anand Sashidharan has been appointed “by the Director of the International Commission of Judges (CJI) as single judge to 'deal' with case before the International Disciplinary Court (CDI). Mr. Sashidharan is the same person that presided over Mr. James Stewart’s proceedings.”

Tickle reiterated that he has “never, intentionally or negligently, ingested any prohibited substance, and specifically, the alleged substance I allegedly had in my system on February 10, 2018.” 

The FIM has yet to release a statement regarding the Sample B findings. We will update when they do. 

Below is Tickle’s full post:

Today, via e-mail, I was notified by the FIM that testing of my Sample B allegedly confirmed the alleged results of my Sample A test; however, as of today, neither the FIM or the laboratory has provided any supporting evidence for the alleged testing results.

In addition, the FIM informed me that, Article 3.3.1 of the FIM Disciplinary and Arbitration Code, Mr. Anand Sashidharan has been appointed by the Director of the International Commission of Judges (CJI) as single judge to “deal” with case before the International Disciplinary Court (CDI). Mr. Sashidharan is the same person that presided over Mr. James Stewart’s proceedings.

Now that my case has been formally identified with the CDI, perhaps the process will proceed in a professional manner so that I can finally begin to defend myself. Their system presumes my guilt and presumes their supremacy all while hindering, impeding, and delaying an athlete’s ability to discover evidence to argue against both.

As I stated before, I have never, intentionally or negligently, ingested any prohibited substance, and specifically, the alleged substance I allegedly had in my system on February 10, 2018. I have never cheated, doped, or tried to better myself by taking the short way; nor, has anyone around me offered or provided to me any substance that is prohibited by the FIM Anti-Doping Code. I have worked too hard throughout my career to put my career at stake by taking any short cuts.

I will do everything possible to fight this allegation, clear my name, and continue with my career. Should anyone have any information that may be relevant to my case, please contact my attorney, Brian D. Harrison