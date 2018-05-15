Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Anthony Rodriguez Returning to the FIM Motocross World Championship

May 15, 2018 12:30pm | by:
Anthony Rodriguez is getting another shot at the FIM Motocross World Championship. Yamaha Motor Europe announced today that Rodriguez will fill-in for the injured Vsevolod Brylyakov on the Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 team until Brylyakov is ready to return. The Venezuela native raced three rounds with Honda HRC last year in MX2 .

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have the chance to race the MX2 World Championship with the Kemea Yamaha team,” he said in a statement. “Every time I ride I give 100 percent so my goal is to keep doing that and keep getting better every day that I ride. I tested the bike today, and I have to say I like it a lot. I find that the Yamaha has a lot of torque and that really suits my style."

Rodriguez arrived in The Netherlands on May 13 and will race this MXGP of Germany this weekend for the team. Signed to a supercross-only deal with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, Rodriguez finished ninth overall in the 250SX East Region in 2018.

"We need to make the best of the unfortunate situation of losing Vsevolod due to his knee injury, and we have decided that the best solution is to take on another high-level rider,” said manager Erik Eggens in a statement. “It's exciting to give Anthony this opportunity. Yes, he has come from Supercross, which is different, but it is good that he has been racing and is fit to race. It will take some time to adapt to the MX2 class and the Motocross World Championship, but he already showed a lot of promise at the two rounds he did last year and I believe that with the support from Yamaha and the Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 team, he will be able to do his best."