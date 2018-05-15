Anthony Rodriguez Returning to the FIM Motocross World Championship

Anthony Rodriguez is getting another shot at the FIM Motocross World Championship. Yamaha Motor Europe announced today that Rodriguez will fill-in for the injured Vsevolod Brylyakov on the Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 team until Brylyakov is ready to return. The Venezuela native raced three rounds with Honda HRC last year in MX2 .

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have the chance to race the MX2 World Championship with the Kemea Yamaha team,” he said in a statement. “Every time I ride I give 100 percent so my goal is to keep doing that and keep getting better every day that I ride. I tested the bike today, and I have to say I like it a lot. I find that the Yamaha has a lot of torque and that really suits my style."

Rodriguez arrived in The Netherlands on May 13 and will race this MXGP of Germany this weekend for the team. Signed to a supercross-only deal with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, Rodriguez finished ninth overall in the 250SX East Region in 2018.

"We need to make the best of the unfortunate situation of losing Vsevolod due to his knee injury, and we have decided that the best solution is to take on another high-level rider,” said manager Erik Eggens in a statement. “It's exciting to give Anthony this opportunity. Yes, he has come from Supercross, which is different, but it is good that he has been racing and is fit to race. It will take some time to adapt to the MX2 class and the Motocross World Championship, but he already showed a lot of promise at the two rounds he did last year and I believe that with the support from Yamaha and the Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 team, he will be able to do his best."