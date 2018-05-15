Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule
3 on 3: Questions For Hangtown

3 on 3 Questions For Hangtown

May 15, 2018 12:00pm
by:

This week, 3 on 3 becomes "1 on 3." We ask regular contributor Ryan Sipes for his thoughts on the upcoming outdoor season, including how training regimens change from indoors to outdoors and what might be going through Jason Anderson's head now that he's captured the Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

1. Describe the transition between supercross and outdoors. How weird is it when you first jump back on the outdoor bike and outdoor track?

Ryan Sipes: For me, it was always a breath of fresh air. To be able to really open her up and get out of second gear was awesome! So many weeks just pounding laps on the SX track gets old after a while, so it was super fun to get out and actually go fast. It would always take me a day or two to find my MX speed after being cooped up for so long, but by the second week, I was usually up to speed. The two weeks between Vegas SX and Hangtown are super busy with testing to get your final setup dialed, and. of course, the Lap Time Wars. If you ever have a chance, you really should witness it. Comp Edge Tuesdays, Milestone Wednesdays, and Glen Helen Thursdays are something to behold. You have every top factory guy out there testing, so of course they have their entourage of suspension guys, engine guys, and data guys. But don’t forget about the professional lap time takers, either. The whole day at the track is like the New York Stock Exchange. 

“Tomac ran a 1:52.”…“Oh wait, Musquin’s on a heater…1:50!”…“Dude, Plessinger is rolling out there. I got him at a 1:49.”…“Who’s the guy with no numbers? He just blew past Baggett like he was sitting still!” It’s comical.

2. How did you change your training for outdoors compared to supercross?

Just more time on the dirt bike, really. Obviously in motocross, you are doing two 30-minute motos on the weekends, so you have to adjust your practice regimen accordingly. It can take a few weeks to get used to the extra load on your body, but most guys were already putting in a few MX motos a week during the home stretch of SX anyway—at least, I did. And I would say I tilted the scale toward a little more riding and a little less training as outdoors got started. If you’re putting in two (or three) long motos during the heat of the day, you aren’t heading out on a three hour bike ride and an hour gym sesh afterward. If you do, you can’t ride the next day ‘cause you’re smoked. I wanted to spend as much time on the motorcycle as possible, so I would cut back a bit on the other stuff.

Simon Cudby

3. Jason Anderson is supercross champion now. Do you think this is going to pump him up for outdoors, or is he going to have a hangover from all the stress?

It’s hard to say. This is his first big bike championship, so I’m leaning toward a bit of a hangover. He won’t get smoked, by any means, and he will probably win some motos, but I’m not betting on him winning the title. The stress he was under during supercross was real. He won the most coveted championship in the dirt biking world, then got up two days later and started training and testing for a longer, more grueling one with just one weekend off in between. That’s a tough assignment. The motivation will be the deciding factor. He’s good enough to win the title, but how bad does he want it?

Rich Shepherd