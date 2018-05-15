3 on 3: Questions For Hangtown

This week, 3 on 3 becomes "1 on 3." We ask regular contributor Ryan Sipes for his thoughts on the upcoming outdoor season, including how training regimens change from indoors to outdoors and what might be going through Jason Anderson's head now that he's captured the Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

1. Describe the transition between supercross and outdoors. How weird is it when you first jump back on the outdoor bike and outdoor track?

Ryan Sipes: For me, it was always a breath of fresh air. To be able to really open her up and get out of second gear was awesome! So many weeks just pounding laps on the SX track gets old after a while, so it was super fun to get out and actually go fast. It would always take me a day or two to find my MX speed after being cooped up for so long, but by the second week, I was usually up to speed. The two weeks between Vegas SX and Hangtown are super busy with testing to get your final setup dialed, and. of course, the Lap Time Wars. If you ever have a chance, you really should witness it. Comp Edge Tuesdays, Milestone Wednesdays, and Glen Helen Thursdays are something to behold. You have every top factory guy out there testing, so of course they have their entourage of suspension guys, engine guys, and data guys. But don’t forget about the professional lap time takers, either. The whole day at the track is like the New York Stock Exchange.

“Tomac ran a 1:52.”…“Oh wait, Musquin’s on a heater…1:50!”…“Dude, Plessinger is rolling out there. I got him at a 1:49.”…“Who’s the guy with no numbers? He just blew past Baggett like he was sitting still!” It’s comical.