Wake-Up Call

AMSOIL GNCC
Round 6 — X-Factor Whitetails — Peru, Indiana
X-Factor Whitetails - Overall
X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Honda
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|9
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
X-Factor Whitetails - XC2 Pro
X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|GasGas
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Yamaha
|9
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|Suzuki
X-Factor Whitetails - XC3 Pro-Am
X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Yamaha
|4
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|Sherco
|5
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Matthew Sims
|Greencastle, IN
|Yamaha
|8
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|Husqvarna
|9
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|Edward W Lojak Jr
|Tarentum, PA
|Yamaha
X-Factor Whitetails - WXC
X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|3
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|Yamaha
|4
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|KTM
|6
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|Suzuki
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|8
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|9
|Felicia Robichaud
|Cornwall, ON
|Yamaha
ATV
XC1 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jarrod McClure
|2nd
|Chris Borich
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|4th
|Walker Fowler
|5th
|Adam McGill
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|7th
|Josh Merritt
|8th
|Westley Wolfe
|9th
|Cody Collier
|10th
|Marty Christofferson
XC2 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|2nd
|Jay Shadron
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|4th
|Drew Landers
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|7th
|Kenny Shick
|8th
|Steven Covert
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|10th
|Tanner Walker
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|175
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|151
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|117
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|106
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|91
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|86
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|74
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|65
|9
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|53
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|52
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|165
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|140
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|112
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|83
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|79
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|74
|8
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|65
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|64
|10
|Trevor Barrett
|Charlotte, NC
|60
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|145
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|131
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|106
|5
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|6
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|76
|7
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|70
|8
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|70
|9
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|10
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|52
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|175
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|143
|3
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|106
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|97
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|88
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|86
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|73
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|56
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|55
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|145
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|131
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|128
|4th
|Chris Borich
|105
|5th
|Adam McGill
|102
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|87
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|71
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|63
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|56
|10th
|Johnny Gallagher
|54
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|136
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|114
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|109
|4th
|Matthew Lindle
|109
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|104
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|91
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|78
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|74
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|65
|10th
|Steven Covert
|60
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 7 — MXGP of Latvia — Kegums, Latvia
MXGP of Latvia - MXGP
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|9 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|7 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|14 - 8
|Yamaha
MXGP of Latvia - MX2
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|1 - 2
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|2 - 5
|KTM
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|10 - 1
|KTM
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|9 - 7
|Honda
|7
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|6 - 12
|Husqvarna
|8
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|11 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|15 - 6
|KTM
|10
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|12 - 9
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Latvia - EMX250
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|1 - 5
|Honda
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 1
|Husqvarna
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|5 - 2
|Husqvarna
|4
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Gianluca Facchetti
|Italy
|3 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Karel Kutsar
|Estonia
|2 - 14
|KTM
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|8 - 8
|KTM
|8
|James Dunn
|United Kingdom
|6 - 13
|KTM
|9
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|11 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|35 - 3
|Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|336
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|307
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|244
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|223
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|218
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|180
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|179
|8
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|177
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|155
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|134
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|304
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|282
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|266
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|210
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|174
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|156
|7
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|140
|8
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|128
|9
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russian Federation
|127
|10
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|126
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|144
|2
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|133
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|126
|4
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|121
|5
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|107
|6
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|100
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|98
|8
|Steven Clarke
|Cairo, GA
|92
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|90
|10
|Karel Kutsar
|Estonia
|89
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|87
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|80
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|74
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|67
|6
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|58
|7
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|53
|8
|Virginie Germond
|Switzerland
|45
|9
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|44
|10
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|36
Other Championship Standings
ADAC MX Masters
Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|50
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|38
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|36
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|31
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|28
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|27
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|23
|9th
|Tim Koch
|22
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|16
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|70
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|64
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|56
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|51
|6th
|Luke Clout
|50
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|42
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|40
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|65
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|63
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|58
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|53
|6th
|Luke Clout
|52
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|46
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|39
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike