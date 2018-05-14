Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

May 14, 2018 7:20am

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 6 — X-Factor Whitetails — Peru, Indiana

X-Factor Whitetails - Overall

- Peru, IN

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
4Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC KTM
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
6Josh Strang Australia Husqvarna
7 Duvall, WA Yamaha
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
9Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
Full Results

X-Factor Whitetails - XC2 Pro

- Peru, IN

RiderHometownMachine
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
4 Bedford, IN Honda
5 North Liberty, IN Beta
6 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
7 Meshoppen, PA GasGas
8 Landrum, SC Yamaha
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
10 Southwick, MA Suzuki
Full Results

X-Factor Whitetails - XC3 Pro-Am

- Peru, IN

RiderHometownMachine
1 Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
2 Myakka City, FL KTM
3 Sterling, IL Yamaha
4 Clarksburg, MA Sherco
5 Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
6 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
7 Greencastle, IN Yamaha
8 Hartford, TN Husqvarna
9 Coal Center, PA Husqvarna
10 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
Full Results

X-Factor Whitetails - WXC

- Peru, IN

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2 Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3 Mchenry, MD Yamaha
4 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
5 Sudbury, VT KTM
6 Knoxville, TN Suzuki
7 Beloit, OH GasGas
8 Circleville, OH KTM
9 Cornwall, ON Yamaha
Full Results
Russell won the overall on Sunday.
ATV

XC1 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stJarrod McClure
2ndChris Borich
3rdBrycen Neal
4thWalker Fowler
5thAdam McGill
6thCole Richardson
7thJosh Merritt
8thWestley Wolfe
9thCody Collier
10thMarty Christofferson

XC2 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stHunter Hart
2ndJay Shadron
3rdAustin Abney
4thDrew Landers
5thJohn Glauda Jr.
6thBen Kowalewski
7thKenny Shick
8thSteven Covert
9thBrody Livengood
10thTanner Walker

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC175
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV151
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC117
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC106
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT91
6Josh Strang Australia86
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT74
8 Duvall, WA65
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria53
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT165
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT140
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria112
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA96
5 Bedford, IN83
6 New Zealand79
7 Jefferson, GA74
8 Meshoppen, PA65
9 Landrum, SC64
10 Charlotte, NC60
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL145
2 Travelers Rest, SC131
3 Sterling, IL122
4 Waynesburg, PA106
5 Fort Mill, SC77
6 Clarksburg, MA76
7 Coal Center, PA70
8 Hartford, TN70
9 Hardinsburg, IN66
10 Tarentum, PA52
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia175
2 Circleville, OH143
3 Mchenry, MD106
4 Travelers Rest, SC97
5 Bridgeton, NJ88
6 Terre Haute, IN86
7 Beloit, OH73
8 Sudbury, VT56
9 Knoxville, TN55
10 Sudbury, VT29
Full Standings

ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler145
2ndBrycen Neal131
3rdJarrod McClure128
4thChris Borich105
5thAdam McGill102
6thCole Richardson87
7thDevon Feehan71
8thMarty Christofferson63
9thWestley Wolfe56
10thJohnny Gallagher54

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart136
2ndAustin Abney114
3rdDrew Landers109
4thMatthew Lindle109
5thJohn Glauda Jr.104
6thBen Kowalewski91
7thTanner Walker78
8thKenny Shick74
9thBrody Livengood65
10thSteven Covert60

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 7 — MXGP of Latvia — Kegums, Latvia

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
3Gautier Paulin France4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Clement Desalle Belgium5 - 5 Kawasaki
5Tim Gajser Slovenia9 - 4 Honda
6Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium6 - 7 Yamaha
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 6 KTM
8Max Anstie United Kingdom7 - 9 Husqvarna
9Julien Lieber Belgium11 - 10 Kawasaki
10Jeremy Seewer Switzerland14 - 8 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark1 - 2 Husqvarna
2Jago Geerts Belgium4 - 3 Yamaha
3Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - 5 KTM
4Jorge Prado Spain10 - 1 KTM
5Ben Watson United Kingdom5 - 4 Yamaha
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa9 - 7 Honda
7Henry Jacobi Germany6 - 12 Husqvarna
8Michele Cervellin Italy11 - 8 Honda
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands15 - 6 KTM
10Iker Larranaga Olano Spain12 - 9 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Latvia - EMX250

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 France1 - 5 Honda
2 Denmark7 - 1 Husqvarna
3 United Kingdom5 - 2 Husqvarna
4 Ireland4 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Italy3 - 6 KTM
6 Estonia2 - 14 KTM
7 Norway8 - 8 KTM
8 United Kingdom6 - 13 KTM
9 Sweden11 - 9 KTM
10 Netherlands35 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
At Kegums, Herlings once again captured the win over his teammate Cairoli.
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands336
2Antonio Cairoli Italy307
3Clement Desalle Belgium244
4Romain Febvre France223
5Gautier Paulin France218
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands180
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium179
8Tim Gajser Slovenia177
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland155
10Julien Lieber Belgium134
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia304
2Jorge Prado Spain282
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark266
4Ben Watson United Kingdom210
5Jed Beaton Australia174
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa156
7Jago Geerts Belgium140
8Henry Jacobi Germany128
9Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation127
10Conrad Mewse United Kingdom126
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Ireland144
2 France133
3 United Kingdom126
4 United Kingdom121
5 Italy107
6 France100
7 France98
8 Cairo, GA92
9 Denmark90
10 Estonia89
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany87
3 Netherlands80
4 Italy74
5 Belgium67
6 Germany58
7 Ireland53
8 Switzerland45
9 Germany44
10 Denmark36
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

ADAC MX Masters

Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stMaximillan Nagl50
2ndHenry Jacobi44
3rdJeffrey Dewulf38
4thSven van der Mierden36
5thJans Getteman31
6thLars van Berkel28
7thToms Macuks27
8thStean Ekerold23
9thTim Koch22
10thJeremy Delince16

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris70
2ndKirk Gibbs64
3rdMitch Evans56
4thKade Mosig53
5thCaleb Ward51
6thLuke Clout50
7thRhys Carter48
8thDylan Long46
9thConnor Tierney42
10thJosh Wightman40

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris65
2ndKirk Gibbs63
3rdMitch Evans58
4thKade Mosig53
5thCaleb Ward53
6thLuke Clout52
7thRhys Carter48
8thDylan Long46
9thConnor Tierney46
10thJosh Wightman39

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
TBDErzberg RodeoBike