Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Tag Metals Announces Pro Rider Support Program

May 14, 2018 11:00am | by:
Tag Metals Announces Pro Rider Support Program

Tag Metals was relaunched earlier this month by Group 6 USA, and we are pleased to announce a special AMA Professional Rider Sponsorship Program for the 2018 AMA 250 and 450 National class riders.

We know how expensive professional racing can be, so, we have developed a free Tag Metals Handlebars & GripsPro Package, along with very special pro pricing on sprockets and chains for the National season.

Email your name, hometown, list of sponsors, a short paragraph about yourself, a list of the outdoor National events you will ride this year, and a picture of your pro license to tagracing@group6usa.com.

Space is limited, so apply today! We have a preset budget and when it gone, it’s gone!