Dylan Ferrandis Agrees To Extension with Star Racing Yamaha

Dylan Ferrandis has agreed to a new deal with Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha which will see the Frenchman remain with the team for the next two years.

Ferrandis announced his extension with the team on Instagram yesterday.

After spending his early career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship, Ferrandis inked a two-year deal with the team prior to the start of the 2017 season. He finished fifth in the 250SX East Region and sixth in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2017.

Ferrandis was off to a good start in the East Region in 2018, battling for the lead and finishing second at round two in Tampa. At the following round in Atlanta, Ferrandis had a huge get-off and sustained a broken arm and a jaw injury and missed the rest of the season.

His status for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener this Saturday has yet to be determined by the team. The team hopes to know more this week.