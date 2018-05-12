Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
John Penton
Sat May 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Glen Helen
Sat May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Highlights From Jeffrey Herlings' 50 Second Win In Qualifying

May 12, 2018 2:00pm

Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings dominated the qualifying race today at the MXGP of Latvia, taking a commanding 50 second win over Clement Desalle. Watch highlights above.

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP Qualifying

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jeffrey Herlings 25:15.9630.000Netherlands KTM
2Clement Desalle 26:06.31350.350Belgium Kawasaki
3Antonio Cairoli 26:08.91852.955Italy KTM
4Romain Febvre 26:09.93053.967France Yamaha
5Jeremy Van Horebeek 26:12.39556.432Belgium Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP of Latvia - MX2 Qualifying

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jorge Prado 24:09.3140.000Spain KTM
2Ben Watson 24:15.4636.149United Kingdom Yamaha
3Hunter Lawrence 24:25.44416.130Australia Honda
4Conrad Mewse 24:27.96818.654United Kingdom KTM
5Jago Geerts 24:34.92125.607Belgium Yamaha
Full Results