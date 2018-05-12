Watch: Highlights From Jeffrey Herlings' 50 Second Win In Qualifying
May 12, 2018 2:00pm
Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings dominated the qualifying race today at the MXGP of Latvia, taking a commanding 50 second win over Clement Desalle. Watch highlights above.
MXGP of Latvia - MXGP Qualifying
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25:15.963
|0.000
|Netherlands
|KTM
|2
|Clement Desalle
|26:06.313
|50.350
|Belgium
|Kawasaki
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|26:08.918
|52.955
|Italy
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|26:09.930
|53.967
|France
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|26:12.395
|56.432
|Belgium
|Yamaha
MXGP of Latvia - MX2 Qualifying
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|24:09.314
|0.000
|Spain
|KTM
|2
|Ben Watson
|24:15.463
|6.149
|United Kingdom
|Yamaha
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|24:25.444
|16.130
|Australia
|Honda
|4
|Conrad Mewse
|24:27.968
|18.654
|United Kingdom
|KTM
|5
|Jago Geerts
|24:34.921
|25.607
|Belgium
|Yamaha