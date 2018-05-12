Results Archive
On This Day In Moto: May 12

On This Day in Moto May 12

May 12, 2018 4:05pm
by:

May 12

1974

Russian KTM rider Gennady Moiseev went 1-1 at the 250cc Grand Prix of Poland, with Belgium's Gaston Rahier second and Germany's Hans Maisch third. 

1990

Damon Bradshaw won his hometown race at Charlotte Memorial Stadium in North Carolina. The race was a disaster for French Honda rider Jean-Michel Bayle, who was on a hot streak before crashing out at Charlotte. 250 class rookie Mike LaRocco finished second on a Suzuki, with defending champion Jeff Stanton of Team Honda third. Stanton and Bradshaw had an epic battle going for much of the main before Stanton made a mistake and slipped back to third. 

Suzuki-mounted Denny Stephenson topped the 125 class over DGY Yamaha rider Doug Henry and Honda privateer Mike Jones. 

Back to 1974

American rider Jim Pomeroy, coming off a third the previous weekend in the Czech Republic, failed to score any points in Poland. Moiseev's primary rival for the title, the Czech rider Jaroslav Falta, also failed to score any points in Poland, allowing the Russian to take over the points lead. 

To see all of the results from the epic 1974 battle between Moiseev and Falta, check out my French friend Gilou's epic results site MeMotocross .

The great Russian rider Gennady Moiseev was on his way to the first of his three FIM World Motocross titles in 1974.
The great Russian rider Gennady Moiseev was on his way to the first of his three FIM World Motocross titles in 1974.

1996

The Glen Helen National marked the third round of the AMA's 12/250 National Motocross Championship and Jeremy McGrath went 1-1 in the 250 Class. McGrath, the defending series champion, had swept the first six motos of the outdoor season after nearly going undefeated in the 1996 AMA Supercross Championship. Jeremy topped Jeff Emig's 3-2 and the 6-3 of Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw. Suzuki's Greg Albertyn finished second in the first moto but had problems the second time out.

In the 125 Class Yamaha riders Kevin Windham and John Dowd went 1-2 with Honda's Steve Lamson, the defending series champion, taking third. 

Over in the Netherlands the 17-year-old Sebastien Tortelli took his third 125 GP win in a row aboard a Kawasaki KX125. Former 125 World Champion Pedro Tragter, who had retired, came out of retirement to finish second in the sand with 2-3 finishes to Tortelli's 4-1. Paul Malin, the current host of MXGP, was third overall aboard a Yamaha.  