Dean Wilson Tears ACL In Practice Crash

Dean Wilson announced on Instagram yesterday that he sustained a torn ACL in a practice crash at Glen Helen on Thursday. The injury will require surgery and Wilson will probably miss the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

“Unfortunate news from yesterday while testing for outdoors at Glen Helen on a crowded track I was passing a slower rider and he moved over mid air on me and I got cross jumped I hit his rear wheel and put my leg out and my foot stomped the ground really hard to prevent me falling as I did I heard my knee pop,” he wrote. “After MRI results I have torn my ACL and will require surgery. I can’t believe this, just as I was feeling good for outdoors and ready for a fresh start with the outdoor season and something completely out of my control like this happens. I’m Completely gutted. I’ll do everything in my power to come back from this even stronger, whether I remain where I’m at or do it on my own. I know what I’m capable of. Thanks everyone for the support.”

After tearing his ACL and MCL in 2015 , and tearing his ACL and bruising his MCL and meniscus in 2016 , Wilson revived his career last year after signing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna when Christophe Pourcel retired from supercross. He raced all 17 rounds of Monster Energy Supercross and all 12 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He also competed in the Motocross of Nations, helping lead Great Britain to its first overall podium since 1997.

Wilson re-signed with the team this off-season but injured his shoulder at the Monster Energy Supercross opener in Anaheim and struggled through the early portion of the season. Wilson fought through the injury and claimed his first career 450SX podium in Indianapolis. He dislocated his thumb a few rounds later in Salt Lake City, but was able to continue racing and finished seventh overall in the 450SX championship.

We’ll provide more updates as they are available.