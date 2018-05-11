Watch X-Factor Whitetails GNCC Live This Weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tune in to RacerTV.com this Saturday, May 12, at 1:00 p.m. EDT for pro ATV racing, and on Sunday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, tune in for pro bike racing. The 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country ( GNCC ) Series, an AMA National Championship, heads into round 6—the X-Factor Whitetails GNCC from Peru, Indiana.

WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha's Walker Fowler took the win at the previous round, but was unsuccessful at earning the win at last year's X-Factor Whitetails event. Fowler is looking to turn that around this year and take home the trophy.

B. Neal Motorsports/CST Tires/Houser Racing's Brycen Neal is aiming to finish in the center of the podium for the second time this season. After earning the win at The General GNCC earlier in the season, Neal is hoping to return to his winning ways in Indiana this Saturday afternoon. Neal currently sits 17 points behind Fowler in the championship standings, and he knows by earning another win, he will be adding valuable points to the championship battle this year.

After finishing second at round five, JMR/ATVriders.com/Maxxis' Jarrod McClure is hoping to battle at the front of the pack and earn his first win of the season. After treacherous conditions at last year's X-Factor Whitetails GNCC, McClure ended the day in the 17th-place position. McClure is looking to turn that around this year and compete for both the win and the coveted X-Factor trophy.

The man who won the inaugural X-Factor Whitetails GNCC, GBC/Fly Racing/HMF/Yamaha's Johnny Gallagher, returns this year currently tied in championship points with Spider Graphix/GBC Motorsports/Moose Racing's Marty Christofferson. Gallagher earned the win last year, which just happened to be his first overall ATV win as well. He comes into round six looking for another breakout race, but will have to battle through the pack of hungry XC1 Pro ATV riders.