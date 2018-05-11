Video/Text by Bell Helmets

The hills of Southern California are well-known as the mecca of free riding, and premier locations are considered sacred. Rarely are these fiercely protected enclaves of riding paradise broadcasted to the public. Recently one such group of riders, led by Bell Helmets riders Ricky Diaz and Darryn Durham, brought along Bell Helmets' camera crew and gave them a peek into their world.

In “Run to the Hills," Diaz and Durham take viewers on a ride to show one of their favorite Southern California spots. Along the way Diaz, Durham, and their friends paint the hills with their freestyle, utilizing the natural landscape as their canvas. One look at this video and it is clear this is the type of location any free rider dreams about.

