Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Watch: Bell Helmets' "Run to the Hills"

May 11, 2018 12:15pm | by:

Video/Text by Bell Helmets

The hills of Southern California are well-known as the mecca of free riding, and premier locations are considered sacred. Rarely are these fiercely protected enclaves of riding paradise broadcasted to the public. Recently one such group of riders, led by Bell Helmets riders Ricky Diaz and Darryn Durham, brought along Bell Helmets' camera crew and gave them a peek into their world.

In “Run to the Hills," Diaz and Durham take viewers on a ride to show one of their favorite Southern California spots. Along the way Diaz, Durham, and their friends paint the hills with their freestyle, utilizing the natural landscape as their canvas. One look at this video and it is clear this is the type of location any free rider dreams about.

Find more photos from the ride here .