Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Supercross Championship Win Ads

The List Supercross Championship Win Ads

May 11, 2018 1:30pm
by:

Maybe the best part of our On This Day in Moto feature ? The old-school win ads. In the 1980s, ad copywriters must have gotten paid by the word because the win ads are jammed with slick prose and witty headlines. Somewhere along the way, ad trends changed both in text and layout, but also placement. Back in the day, Cycle News was the weekly Bible of this industry, so a big, attention-grabbing headline in newsprint was huge. 

It's all different in today's digital world. But we can dream, so we made our own win ads for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha teams. Congrats to Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Aaron Plessinger. You won titles, and some free ads right here!