The List: Supercross Championship Win Ads

Maybe the best part of our On This Day in Moto feature ? The old-school win ads. In the 1980s, ad copywriters must have gotten paid by the word because the win ads are jammed with slick prose and witty headlines. Somewhere along the way, ad trends changed both in text and layout, but also placement. Back in the day, Cycle News was the weekly Bible of this industry, so a big, attention-grabbing headline in newsprint was huge.

It's all different in today's digital world. But we can dream, so we made our own win ads for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha teams. Congrats to Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Aaron Plessinger. You won titles, and some free ads right here!