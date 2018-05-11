Results Archive
May 11, 2018 1:40pm | by:
It Sure Looks Like Alex Ray Will Be Filling In at Factory Yamaha

Yesterday, Transworld Motocross snagged a photo of Alex Ray at Glen Helen Raceway working with the Monster Energy/Factory Yamaha team. While there is no official word yet from Yamaha, sources have told Racer X that Ray will be filling in for the injured Cooper Webb on the team. Webb sustained a fractured tibia and two fractures in his fibula in a crash in Minneapolis. There is no official timetable on his return at this time.

Ray posted a photo on Instagram yesterday with the simple caption: “Unreal… #speechless.”

Unreal ..... #speechless

A post shared by Alex Ray (@alexray_91) on

Look for official word from Yamaha soon.