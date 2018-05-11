Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
How to Watch: This Weekend In Racing

How to Watch This Weekend In Racing

May 11, 2018 1:55pm

Monster Energy Supercross is over and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship doesn’t begin until next Saturday. No worries—there is still plenty of racing this weekend to keep you entertained. 

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Latvia for round seven of the championship. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at MXGP-TV.com . Stateside, GNCC is in Peru, Indiana for the X-Factor Whitetails race. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at RacerTV.com

Below is your guide to the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums
Sunday, May 13

MX2 RACE 2  — 9:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)
MXGP RACE 2  — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)

Online Schedule

ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums
Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13

Monday

EMX 125 | Race 1 — 8:20 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING  — 10:00 p.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1  — 10:50 p.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1  — 6:00 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1  — 7:00 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2  — 9:00 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2  — 10:00 a.m. EDT —  MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 6 | X-Factor Whitetails | Peru, IN
Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13

Saturday

PRO ATV  — 1:00 p.m. EST —  RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE  — 1:00 p.m. EST —  RacerTV.com

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands286
2Antonio Cairoli Italy263
3Clement Desalle Belgium212
4Romain Febvre France203
5Gautier Paulin France180
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia266
2Jorge Prado Spain246
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark219
4Ben Watson United Kingdom176
5Jed Beaton Australia156
2018 GNCC Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC145
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV126
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC99
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT79
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT140
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT110
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria100
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA75
5 New Zealand69
