How to Watch: This Weekend In Racing

Monster Energy Supercross is over and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship doesn’t begin until next Saturday. No worries—there is still plenty of racing this weekend to keep you entertained.

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Latvia for round seven of the championship. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at MXGP-TV.com . Stateside, GNCC is in Peru, Indiana for the X-Factor Whitetails race. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at RacerTV.com .

Below is your guide to the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums

Sunday, May 13



MX2 RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)

MXGP RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)

Online Schedule

ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums

Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13

Monday

EMX 125 | Race 1 — 8:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 10:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 25o | Race 1 — 10:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 6 | X-Factor Whitetails | Peru, IN

Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings