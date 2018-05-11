How to Watch: This Weekend In Racing

Monster Energy Supercross is over and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship doesn’t begin until next Saturday. No worries—there is still plenty of racing this weekend to keep you entertained.
The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Latvia for round seven of the championship. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at MXGP-TV.com . Stateside, GNCC is in Peru, Indiana for the X-Factor Whitetails race. You can watch live on Saturday and Sunday at RacerTV.com .
Below is your guide to the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums
Sunday, May 13
MX2 RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)
MXGP RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network (Live)
Online Schedule
ROUND 7 | MXGP of Latvia | Kegums
Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13
Monday
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 8:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 10:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1 — 10:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 125 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 6 | X-Factor Whitetails | Peru, IN
Saturday, May 12 | Sunday, May 13
Saturday
PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com
Sunday
PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|286
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|263
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|212
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|203
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|180
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|266
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|246
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|219
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|176
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|156
2018 GNCC Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|145
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|126
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|99
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|90
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|79
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|140
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|110
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|100
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|75
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|69