Exhaust: Jacob Hayes and the Future of Arenacross

May 11, 2018 9:00am
by:

Arenacross riders are animals. They ride hard, they bang bars, they take each other out, then they smile, shake hands, and move on. As an amateur, Jacob Hayes was a top Kawasaki Team Green prospect but didn't get the big factory ride he hoped for when he turned pro, so he took a chance on arenacross and found a home.

He fits right in because he's a little wild, a little crazy, and really fun to hang out with and talk to. But he's always had the dream of racing supercross, and now he will have to make it a reality, because Feld Motor Sports announced that Amsoil Arenacross is no more . Can Jacob prove himself at the top level? He thinks so, as he explains here.

We also talk poking The Bear (Tyler Bowers), taking girls on dates in a windowless moto van, and why arenacross rides don't even flinch at the type of riding that gets supercross riders super angry. Jacob Hayes is one heck of a personality, and he could be coming to a supercross near you. The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is sponsored by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and  Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.