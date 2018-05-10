Sign of the (Lap) Times: Las Vegas

The final round of Monster Energy Supercross is in the books, and though I did my best to hype up some potential title-winning scenarios last week, the most likely outcome happened in all three classes. Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Aaron Plessinger all rode great to put their championships to rest.

There are still some interesting things to look at from the race, though. Eli Tomac had a crazy line coming out of the sand that was next-level dangerous, Adam Cianciarulo and Jordon Smith rose to the occasion in the 250 class, and Osborne and Plessinger latched onto each other for pretty much the whole main event.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races, and championships, were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:00.271 5 1:01.536 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 1:00.696 6 1:01.681 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 1:01.062 5 1:02.864 Blake Baggett 4 5th 1:01.573 5 1:03.286 Jason Anderson 5 4th 1:01.633 4 1:03.203 Christian Craig 6 20th 1:02.017 5 1:03.906 Tyler Bowers 7 7th 1:02.027 7 1:03.397 Weston Peick 8 10th 1:02.386 5 1:04.028 Vince Friese 9 8th 1:02.497 6 1:03.623 Dean Wilson 10 6th 1:02.522 4 1:03.400 Benny Bloss 11 9th 1:02.770 6 1:03.746 Justin Barcia 12 22nd 1:03.198 5 1:04.023 Kyle Cunningham 13 11th 1:03.240 10 1:04.359 Chad Reed 14 12th 1:03.367 11 1:04.477 Justin Brayton 15 13th 1:03.441 5 1:05.373 Malcolm Stewart 16 14th 1:03.645 3 1:06.087 Cedric Soubeyras 17 15th 1:04.629 5 1:07.331 Alex Ray 18 21st 1:04.665 5 1:07.273 Austin Politelli 19 17th 1:05.067 3 1:08.561 Dakota Tedder 20 18th 1:05.234 5 1:07.112 Cade Autenrieth 21 16th 1:05.430 4 1:07.870 Henry Miller 22 19th 1:06.155 2 1:11.045 Josh Hill

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:01.575 6 1:02.359 Adam Cianciarulo 2 3rd 1:01.598 3 1:02.842 Shane McElrath 3 5th 1:01.833 5 1:03.494 Jeremy Martin 4 2nd 1:01.902 6 1:02.605 Jordon Smith 5 4th 1:02.090 2 1:03.233 Joey Savatgy 6 6th 1:02.338 6 1:03.383 Chase Sexton 7 7th 1:02.491 3 1:03.721 Zach Osborne 8 8th 1:02.681 6 1:03.737 Aaron Plessinger 9 9th 1:02.956 6 1:04.344 Brandon Hartranft 10 13th 1:03.020 6 1:03.886 Kyle Chisholm 11 10th 1:03.254 6 1:04.129 Hayden Mellross 12 17th 1:03.425 10 1:03.853 Mitchell Harrison 13 11th 1:03.577 7 1:05.034 Sean Cantrell 14 16th 1:03.761 12 1:05.003 Josh Osby 15 12th 1:03.795 11 1:04.759 Michael Mosiman 16 14th 1:03.799 6 1:04.974 Luke Renzland 17 18th 1:03.932 6 1:06.465 Kyle Peters 18 15th 1:04.413 4 1:05.187 Justin Hill 19 21st 1:04.647 6 1:07.317 Justin Starling 20 19th 1:05.022 4 1:06.394 Anthony Rodriguez 21 20th 1:05.452 9 1:06.827 Martin Castelo 22 22nd 1:05.607 4 1:09.034 Jacob Williamson

Two Extremes

The 250SX Showdown wasn't jam-packed with action, but it was pretty cool to see Smith and Cianciarulo (both needed to win to have a decent shot at the championship) finish 1-2 on the night. While they were out front, Osborne and Plessinger were in the middle of the pack wheel-to-wheel for most of the race, trying to ride smooth consistent laps.

It's pretty rare to see two groups of riders that have everything to lose and everything to gain by going for the win, so I charted out their lap times to see how much more conservatively Osborne and Plessinger rode compared to Cianciarulo and Smith. First, take a look at AC and Smith's times: