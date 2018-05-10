Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Malcolm Stewart Won't Be Racing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

May 10, 2018 12:30pm | by:
Malcolm Stewart announced today that he will not be competing in the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which kicks off next Saturday at Hangtown. 

Stewart secured a fill-in spot with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki for Monster Energy Supercross and finished 11th overall in 450SX. With his deal at JGR expiring after supercross, Malcolm said on Instagram today that “regrettably I will not be racing outdoors, not because I don’t want to, but because the opportunity just wasn’t there.” 

Below is his full post. 

“What a crazy season it has been! I couldn’t be happier @jgrmx stepped up and gave me the opportunity to race the full SX season, along with allowing me to stay at the training facility in North Carolina. Unfortunately I hate saying my goodbyes because it feels so good to work with such a great group of people, but the deal with JGR was SX only. Regrettably I will not be racing outdoors, not because I don’t want to, but because the opportunity just wasn’t there. On the bright side, I do have some cool things lined up this summer, keep an eye out and I will fill you guys in soon!”

It was announced last week that Phil Nicoletti will be filling in for JGR outdoors until Justin Bogle returns from injury.