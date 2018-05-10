Hangtown Racer X All-Day Pit Passes | Limited Quantities Left!

Going to the Hangtown Motocross Classic next weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day?

The only way to cruise the pits whenever you’d like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they’re still available and receive all-day pit access, plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated , for just $50.

If you preorder online for this event, you’ll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass at the Racer X Pit Pass booth (located in Sponsor Village), where you’ll also receive an extra copy of Racer X , the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers.