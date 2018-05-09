Redux: 450 Contract Landscape

The upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will serve not only as another chance to win titles and races, but also a chance to secure a ride. Silly season is about to get into swing, and while several top 450 names are locked in with long-term contracts, many do not have 2019 deals in place. Add in the likes of Justin Hill and Zach Osborne, who are set to move up after the Nationals, and the 450 ranks are getting crowded. We felt it was a good time to take a look at the contract landscape heading into the summer and 2019.
Honda HRC
Ken Roczen: Signed a three-year deal with Honda HRC prior to the 2017 season. His contract runs through 2019.
Cole Seely: His deal is up at the end of this year.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Jason Anderson: Signed a four-year extension with the team earlier this year.
Dean Wilson: His deal is up at the end of the year.
Additional Note:
Zach Osborne: Signed an extension that runs through 2020 . He’ll move to the 450 Class in 2019.
Red Bull KTM
Marvin Musquin: Signed a deal in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season .
Broc Tickle: Tickle is currently provisionally suspended for failing a FIM anti-doping test. His contract is up at the end of the year.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
Blake Baggett: Baggett recently signed a new three-year deal to remain with the team. It runs through the 2021 season.
Benny Bloss: His contract is up at the end of the season.
Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki
Justin Bogle: Bogle was signed to a one-year deal that is up after this season.
Weston Peick: Peick signed a one-year deal with the team that expires after this season.
Malcolm Stewart: Malcolm was signed to a fill-in role that was done after Monster Energy Supercross.
Additional Note:
Justin Hill: Signed a two-year deal last year that will see him move to the 450 Class in 2019.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
Eli Tomac: Kawasaki and Tomac agreed to a multi-year extension last year that runs through the 2019 season.
Josh Grant: Grant’s deal is up at the end of the season.
Monster Energy/Factory Yamaha
Cooper Webb: Webb’s deal is up at the end of the 2018 season.
Justin Barcia: Barcia was signed as a fill-in, then had his deal extended through the 2018 season.
Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Justin Brayton: Prior to Las Vegas, Brayton signed a two-year extension with the team that runs through 2020.
Jake Weimer: His deal expires at the end of the season.
Vince Friese: Deal is up at end of 2018.