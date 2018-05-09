Redux: 450 Contract Landscape

The upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will serve not only as another chance to win titles and races, but also a chance to secure a ride. Silly season is about to get into swing, and while several top 450 names are locked in with long-term contracts, many do not have 2019 deals in place. Add in the likes of Justin Hill and Zach Osborne, who are set to move up after the Nationals, and the 450 ranks are getting crowded. We felt it was a good time to take a look at the contract landscape heading into the summer and 2019.

Honda HRC

Ken Roczen: Signed a three-year deal with Honda HRC prior to the 2017 season. His contract runs through 2019.

Cole Seely: His deal is up at the end of this year.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Jason Anderson: Signed a four-year extension with the team earlier this year.

Dean Wilson: His deal is up at the end of the year.

Additional Note:

Zach Osborne: Signed an extension that runs through 2020 . He’ll move to the 450 Class in 2019.