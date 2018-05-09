Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 Yamaha YZ450F

May 9, 2018 12:30pm | by:

For this project we teamed up with one of our good partners, Works Connection, to feature all of their products and a look that is completely unique. Products Used:

Works Connection

Bike Stand, Titanium Pro Peg Footpegs, Axle Blocks, Red Engine Plugs, Red Oil Fill Plug, Red Oil Filter Cover, Rotating Bar Clamp, Red Steering Stem Nut, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Braces, Brake Caps, Air Caps, Ti Bolt Kit, Skid Plate, Rear Caliper Guard, Throttle Tube, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Full Elite Perch, Front Brake Lever, Holeshot Device

www.worksconnection.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler, Ti Megabomb Header

www.fmfracing.com

Supersprox  

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Cycra Racing

Front Fender, Front Number plate, Mud Flap, Fork Guards

www.cycraracing.com

Uni Filter  

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

CV4  

High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Radiator Hoses 

www.cv4.net

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Grips

www.renthal.com

Dunlop

MX 3S Front (80/100-21) MX 3S Rear (120/80-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat  

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Hinson Clutch Components  

Fibers, Steels, Springs and Outer Cover Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Tusk 

Lightweight Lithium Battery 

www.tuskoffroad.com

Motomaster 

Front Oversize Rotor, Rear Rotor 

www.moto-masterusa.com

Race Tech

Suspension Setup 

www.racetech.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby
  • Garage18YZ450-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby