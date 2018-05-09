Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 Yamaha YZ450F
For this project we teamed up with one of our good partners, Works Connection, to feature all of their products and a look that is completely unique. Products Used:
Works Connection
Bike Stand, Titanium Pro Peg Footpegs, Axle Blocks, Red Engine Plugs, Red Oil Fill Plug, Red Oil Filter Cover, Rotating Bar Clamp, Red Steering Stem Nut, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Braces, Brake Caps, Air Caps, Ti Bolt Kit, Skid Plate, Rear Caliper Guard, Throttle Tube, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Full Elite Perch, Front Brake Lever, Holeshot Device
FMF Racing
Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler, Ti Megabomb Header
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain
Cycra Racing
Front Fender, Front Number plate, Mud Flap, Fork Guards
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
CV4
High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Radiator Hoses
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Grips
Dunlop
MX 3S Front (80/100-21) MX 3S Rear (120/80-19)
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Hinson Clutch Components
Fibers, Steels, Springs and Outer Cover Kit
Tusk
Lightweight Lithium Battery
Motomaster
Front Oversize Rotor, Rear Rotor
Race Tech
Suspension Setup
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
Garage18YZ450-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby Garage18YZ450-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby