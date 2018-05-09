Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
MXGP of Latvia To Be Aired Live on CBS Sports Network

May 9, 2018 5:15pm | by:
KEGUMS, Latvia —  Youthstream is proud to announce that next Sunday, May 13, fans across the United States and Canada will be able to watch live on CBS Sports Network, the MXGP official North American TV broadcaster, each second race of the MX2 and MXGP class of the 2018 MXGP of Latvia.

The live programming schedule for the seventh round of the current FIM Motocross World Championship, held only 40 minutes away from Latvia’s capital, Riga, at the renowned Kegums race track, is as follows:

MX2 Class

Highlights of Race 1 + Live Coverage of Race 2 at 9:00am ET (6:00am PT)

MXGP Class

Highlights of Race 1 + Live Coverage of Race 2 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT)

For viewers who won’t be able to tune in for the live airing, CBS Sports Network will repeat the coverage of the MXGP of Latvia just a couple hours afterward at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT) for the MX2 class and 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT) for the MXGP class.