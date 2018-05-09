MXGP of Latvia To Be Aired Live on CBS Sports Network

KEGUMS, Latvia — Youthstream is proud to announce that next Sunday, May 13, fans across the United States and Canada will be able to watch live on CBS Sports Network, the MXGP official North American TV broadcaster, each second race of the MX2 and MXGP class of the 2018 MXGP of Latvia.

The live programming schedule for the seventh round of the current FIM Motocross World Championship, held only 40 minutes away from Latvia’s capital, Riga, at the renowned Kegums race track, is as follows:

MX2 Class

Highlights of Race 1 + Live Coverage of Race 2 at 9:00am ET (6:00am PT)

MXGP Class

Highlights of Race 1 + Live Coverage of Race 2 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT)

For viewers who won’t be able to tune in for the live airing, CBS Sports Network will repeat the coverage of the MXGP of Latvia just a couple hours afterward at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT) for the MX2 class and 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT) for the MXGP class.