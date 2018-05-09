Dunlop Debuts New Geomax MX33 Tire

Buffalo, N.Y. — The Geomax line has been the top choice of AMA pro and amateur motocross and supercross riders since its introduction in 2010. Now the MX33—which replaces the popular MX3S—introduces new technologies in construction, compound, and tread pattern that sets the bar at a whole new level.

This new tire delivers extraordinary handling performance even on a wide range of soft-to-intermediate terrain. The MX33 is available for a wide array of bikes from 50cc to 450c, and includes a new 120/90-19 size.

Multiple Block Distribution

In addition to creating an aggressive look, new Multiple Block Distribution technology increases the number of knobs on the shoulders and center of the tires and also varies the height and angles of the knobs within the tread pattern. This translates to more biting edges and more traction, creating superior grip and increased handling performance.

Block-In-A-Block Technology

After the great success of Dunlop’s patented Block-In-A-Block technology on the MX3S rear tire, Dunlop has improved this technology by altering the shape of the interior block. This new diamond-shaped block is larger, adding more surface area and two additional angles to improve traction.

Dunlop has also added Block-In-A-Block technology to the front tire for the first time, creating a new industry standard for handling and grip.