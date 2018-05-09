Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
250 Words: No Pressure Plessinger

May 9, 2018 9:30am
by:

Does AP23 ever get serious? Does he ever get nervous? What about trying to win a supercross title while also popping the question to his girlfriend? Maybe that would make him sweat? Nope.

There was a time when Aaron didn't even expect to race supercross, let alone win a supercross championship. He was raised by a woodsman—his dad, Scott, a multi-time Grand National Cross Country Champion. While Aaron also showed some speed and potential on the motocross track, his path seemed to head toward the trees until he changed up his training program, put more focus on moto, and suddenly his results exploded. Five years later, he's holding a number-one plate.

Aaron sat down with us after clinching the 2018 250SX West Region Supercross Championship and just kept smiling and laughing. Dude's not stressed!