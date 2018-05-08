Win A VIP Experience to the 2018 Motocross of Nations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thanks to a partnership between the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MX Sports Pro Racing, and RedBud MX, fans throughout the contiguous United States will have an opportunity to win a dream trip to the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations this October and receive an Official Team USA VIP Experience for two. The donation-driven raffle will take place throughout the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, raising funds and awareness for the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Fans can log on to WinMXoN.com to learn more and enter the contest, where a donation of just $10 will earn entry into the raffle (entrants can purchase as many tickets as they wish to be included in the raffle). The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit provides critical on-site medical care to competitors, event personnel, crew members, and more at all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at no cost to its recipients. The one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art hospital trailer is staffed with qualified and experienced medical personnel, features specialized equipment for the sport's unique injuries, and houses a trio of on-track safety vehicles that can respond immediately to any incident.

"The contributions we receive from the annual raffle initiatives from MX Sports Pro Racing and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship additionally supports our continued ability to provide this complimentary service at the Nationals every summer," Tom Carson, Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit Chief of Staff, said. "The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit plays an integral role in the success of each event, largely by providing the very best medical service available in the industry and immediate response to any incident, which in turn gives each and every competitor the peace of mind to focus on their efforts on the track."

Entries for the Win MXoN raffle will close on August 25, the day of the season-ending Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. A drawing to determine the winner, who will not need to be present, will take place during the final round. The winning recipient will be awarded an all-expenses-paid trip for two to RedBud for the MXoN, where the Official Team USA VIP Experience will provide a pair of team credentials, official Team USA uniform and attire, and access to the Team Hospitality Center. Entries are limited to air travel from the "lower 48" states and the District of Columbia, and all entrants must be at least 18 years of age to enter.

"The Win MXoN raffle is without a doubt one of the most unique and coveted opportunities ever made available to the motocross fan," Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, said. "It's a rare opportunity to witness the Motocross of Nations on U.S. soil, and to also provide an opportunity for two lucky individuals to experience the event as a part of Team USA is truly special. We're fortunate to have such great partners that allow us to make this dream trip a reality while supporting the on-site rider medical services at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this season."

Tickets to each round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on now on sale and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.

