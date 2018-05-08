Results Archive
Bloss, Sexton Named 2018 Supercross Rookies of the Year

May 8, 2018 4:10pm | by:
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has named Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Benny Bloss (450) and GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton (250) the 2018 AMA Supercross Rookies of the Year.

In his first full season in the class, Bloss made 14 of 17 main events and finished a season-high sixth at the final round in Las Vegas. He had two other top-ten finishes and finished 15th in 450SX points.

“Bloss earned Rookie of the Year because he was amazing for a rookie,” team owner Forrest Butler said in a statement. “Bloss was injured bad six weeks before Anaheim 1 and, unfortunately, was injured again at Anaheim 1. He came back at round four and, to me, showed everyone what an intelligent rider he is. The results didn't show on paper the first half, but his hard work ethic sure showed in the second half of the season—and especially at the end. Being a rookie is hard in 250SX; being a rookie under the factory spotlight in the 450SX class is even harder. Benny rose to that occasion, and I am very proud of him.”

After missing all of last season due to a broken femur, Sexton made his debut at Anaheim 1 and quickly made a splash, finishing third in just his second career race. He secured three podiums on the season and finished fifth in 250SX West Region points.

AMA Rookie of the Year honors are awarded to the eligible rookie rider with the most points accumulated in each class. Sexton (167 points) beat out East Region rookies Sean Cantrell (108 points) and Brandon Hartranft (103 points).