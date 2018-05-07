Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 17 — Sam Boyd Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas - 450SX
Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450
Las Vegas - 250SX Showdown
Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|7
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|356
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|347
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|318
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|285
|5
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|275
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|251
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|208
|8
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|184
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|177
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|211
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|209
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|193
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|193
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|167
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|136
|7
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|134
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|121
|9
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|106
|10
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|101
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|196
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|188
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|175
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|118
|6
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|112
|7
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|108
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|103
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|76
|10
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|58
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 12 — Las Vegas, Nevada
250AX Class Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Jacob Hayes
|2
|1
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|1
|2
|3rd
|Travis Sewell
|4
|3
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|3
|4
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|5
|5
|6th
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|7
|7th
|Steven Mages
|10
|6
|8th
|Preston Taylor
|7
|9
|9th
|Gared Steinke
|6
|13
|10th
|Ryan Breece
|9
|10
AX Lites Main Event Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Kawasaki
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|5th
|Carson Brown
|Honda
|6th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Renton Minuto
|Yamaha
|8th
|Devin Marriman
|KTM
|9th
|Hunter Hilton
|10th
|Dawson Newby
|KTM
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|167
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|135
|3rd
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|127
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|125
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|112
|6th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|89
|7th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|85
|8th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|35
|9th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|10th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|94
|2nd
|Carson Brown
|76
|3rd
|Kevin Moranz
|68
|4th
|Devin Harriman
|50
|5th
|Mason Kerr
|38
|6th
|Johnny Garcia
|32
|7th
|Hunter Hilton
|31
|8th
|Renton Minuto
|30
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|29
|10th
|Preston Taylor
|27
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|99
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|96
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|Jake McKinney
|27
|10th
|TJ Albright
|26
FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 6 — MXGP of Russia — Orlyonok, Russia
MXGP of Russia - MXGP
Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|2 - 5
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|7 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|5 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|4 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|9 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|11 - 11
|Kawasaki
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|10 - 13
|Honda
MXGP of Russia - MX2
Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|3 - 6
|Yamaha
|4
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|7 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|6 - 4
|Honda
|7
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|5 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|12 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|10 - 11
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Russia - EMX250
Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|3
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Steven Clarke
|Cairo, GA
|10 - 10
|Honda
|5
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|286
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|263
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|212
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|203
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|180
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|152
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|150
|8
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|147
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|135
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|113
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|266
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|246
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|219
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|176
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|156
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|108
|2
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|107
|3
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|107
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|98
|5
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|92
|6
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|88
|7
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|83
|8
|Steven Clarke
|Cairo, GA
|80
|9
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|65
|10
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|65
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|87
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|80
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|74
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|67
|6
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|58
|7
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|53
|8
|Virginie Germond
|Switzerland
|45
|9
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|44
|10
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|36
Dutch Masters of MX
Mill, Netherlands
MX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2nd
|Max Anstie
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|4th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|5th
|Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|2nd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|3rd
|Thomas Covington
|4th
|Ben Watson
|5th
|Davy Pootjes
Other Championship Standings
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|140
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|127
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|108
|4th
|Dylan Long
|104
|5th
|Mitch Evans
|103
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|101
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|99
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|96
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|89
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|85
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Nathan Crawford
|133
|2nd
|Aaron Tanti
|100
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|109
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|108
|5th
|Jackson Richardson
|102
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|101
|7th
|Hamish Harwood
|100
|8th
|Egan Mastin
|95
|9th
|Dylan Wills
|92
|10th
|Kale Makeham
|81
Amsoil GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|145
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|126
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|99
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|90
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|79
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|71
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|61
|8
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|52
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|51
|10
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|50
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|140
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|110
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|100
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|75
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|69
|6
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|65
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|59
|8
|Trevor Barrett
|Charlotte, NC
|52
|9
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|51
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|51
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|120
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|101
|3
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|101
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|90
|5
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|6
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|7
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|58
|8
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|58
|9
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|57
|10
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|145
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|130
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|86
|4
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|85
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|72
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|70
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|59
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|40
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|40
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|127
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|110
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|98
|4th
|Adam McGill
|86
|5th
|Chris Borich
|80
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|72
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|71
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|54
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|54
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|44
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|106
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|101
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|93
|4th
|Drew Landers
|91
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|88
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|76
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|67
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|60
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|58
|10th
|Brody Livengood
|53
ADAC MX Masters
Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|50
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|38
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|36
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|31
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|28
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|27
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|23
|9th
|Tim Koch
|22
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|16
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike