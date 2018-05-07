Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Wake-Up Call

May 7, 2018 7:15am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 17 — Sam Boyd Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas - 450SX

- Las Vegas, NV

RiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Christian Craig Hemet, CA Honda CRF450
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
6Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
8Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
10Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450
Full Results

Las Vegas - 250SX Showdown

- Las Vegas, NV

RiderHometownMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN Honda CRF250
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
7Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
9Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
10Hayden Mellross Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Despite Tomac winning the main event, Anderson's fifth-place finish was enough to win him the 450SX title.
Despite Tomac winning the main event, Anderson's fifth-place finish was enough to win him the 450SX title. Rich Shepherd

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM356
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France347
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO318
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA285
5Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA275
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA251
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom208
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI184
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC181
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY177
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH211
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL209
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC193
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA193
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR136
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL134
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI121
9Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
10Hayden Mellross Australia101
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA196
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC188
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN175
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ118
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC112
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA108
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ103
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela76
10John Short Pilot Point, TX58
Full Standings
Aaron Plessinger (left) and Zach Osborne won the 250SX West and 250SX East Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships, respectively, over the weekend.
Aaron Plessinger (left) and Zach Osborne won the 250SX West and 250SX East Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships, respectively, over the weekend. Jeff Kardas

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 12 — Las Vegas, Nevada

250AX Class Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER moto 1 Moto 2
1st Jacob Hayes 2 1
2nd Jacob Williamson 1 2
3rd Travis Sewell 4 3
4th Daniel Herrlein 3 4
5th Kyle Bitterman 5 5
6th Robbie Wageman 8 7
7th Steven Mages 10 6
8th Preston Taylor 7 9
9th Gared Steinke 6 13
10th Ryan Breece 9 10

AX Lites Main Event Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Kawasaki
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Robbie Wageman Yamaha
3rd Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki
4th Heath Harrison Honda
5th Carson Brown Honda
6th Mason Kerr Kawasaki
7th Renton Minuto Yamaha
8th Devin Marriman KTM
9th Hunter Hilton
10th Dawson Newby KTM

Jacob Hayes captured the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on May 4.
Jacob Hayes captured the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on May 4. Feld

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 167
2nd Chris Blose Honda 135
3rd Travis Sewell Kawasaki 127
4th Daniel Herrlein KTM 125
5th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 112
6th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 89
7th Heath Harrison Honda 85
8th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 35
9th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
10th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 94
2nd Carson Brown 76
3rd Kevin Moranz 68
4th Devin Harriman 50
5th Mason Kerr 38
6th Johnny Garcia 32
7th Hunter Hilton 31
8th Renton Minuto 30
9th Robbie Wageman 29
10th Preston Taylor 27

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 99
2nd Isaac Teasdale 96
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th Jake McKinney 27
10th TJ Albright 26

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 6 — MXGP of Russia — Orlyonok, Russia

MXGP of Russia - MXGP

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Clement Desalle Belgium1 - 2 Kawasaki
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
3Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 5 KTM
4Romain Febvre France7 - 3 Yamaha
5Tim Gajser Slovenia5 - 4 Honda
6Gautier Paulin France4 - 6 Husqvarna
7Julien Lieber Belgium8 - 7 Kawasaki
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland9 - 8 Yamaha
9Alessandro Lupino Italy11 - 11 Kawasaki
10Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania10 - 13 Honda
Full Results

MXGP of Russia - MX2

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Pauls Jonass Latvia1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Spain2 - 2 KTM
3Ben Watson United Kingdom3 - 6 Yamaha
4Michele Cervellin Italy7 - 3 Honda
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark4 - 5 Husqvarna
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa6 - 4 Honda
7Stephen Rubini France5 - 8 KTM
8Jed Beaton Australia8 - 7 Kawasaki
9Jago Geerts Belgium12 - 9 Yamaha
10Iker Larranaga Olano Spain10 - 11 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Russia - EMX250

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 Italy3 - 3 Yamaha
2 France1 - 1 Husqvarna
3 United Kingdom4 - 4 Husqvarna
4 Cairo, GA10 - 10 Honda
5 Ireland5 - 5 Husqvarna
Full Results
Desalle (center) is the first non-KTM winner of the MXGP class so far this season.
Desalle (center) is the first non-KTM winner of the MXGP class so far this season. Kawasaki

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands286
2Antonio Cairoli Italy263
3Clement Desalle Belgium212
4Romain Febvre France203
5Gautier Paulin France180
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands152
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium150
8Tim Gajser Slovenia147
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland135
10Julien Lieber Belgium113
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia266
2Jorge Prado Spain246
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark219
4Ben Watson United Kingdom176
5Jed Beaton Australia156
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Ireland108
2 Italy107
3 United Kingdom107
4 France98
5 France92
6 United Kingdom88
7 France83
8 Cairo, GA80
9 Italy65
10 France65
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany87
3 Netherlands80
4 Italy74
5 Belgium67
6 Germany58
7 Ireland53
8 Switzerland45
9 Germany44
10 Denmark36
Full Standings

Dutch Masters of MX

Mill, Netherlands

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jeffrey Herlings
2nd Max Anstie
3rd Gautier Paulin
4th Glenn Coldenhoff
5th Jeremy Seewer

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jago Geerts
2nd Calvin Vlaanderen
3rd Thomas Covington
4th Ben Watson
5th Davy Pootjes

Other Championship Standings

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 140
2nd Kirk Gibbs 127
3rd Luke Clout 108
4th Dylan Long 104
5th Mitch Evans 103
6th Kade Mosig 101
7th Caleb Ward 99
8th Rhys Carter 96
9th Brett Metcalfe 89
10th Connor Tierney 85

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Nathan Crawford 133
2nd Aaron Tanti 100
3rd Wilson Todd 109
4th Jay Wilson 108
5th Jackson Richardson 102
6th Kyle Webster 101
7th Hamish Harwood 100
8th Egan Mastin 95
9th Dylan Wills 92
10th Kale Makeham 81

Amsoil GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC145
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV126
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC99
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT79
6Josh Strang Australia71
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT61
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
9 Duvall, WA51
10Pascal Rauchenecker Austria50
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT140
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT110
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria100
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA75
5 New Zealand69
6 Bedford, IN65
7 Jefferson, GA59
8 Charlotte, NC52
9 Meshoppen, PA51
10 Landrum, SC51
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL120
2 Sterling, IL101
3 Travelers Rest, SC101
4 Waynesburg, PA90
5 Fort Mill, SC77
6 Hardinsburg, IN66
7 Coal Center, PA58
8 Clarksburg, MA58
9 Hartford, TN57
10 Wesley Chapel, NC50
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia145
2 Circleville, OH130
3 Terre Haute, IN86
4 Mchenry, MD85
5 Travelers Rest, SC72
6 Bridgeton, NJ70
7 Beloit, OH59
8 Sudbury, VT40
9 Knoxville, TN40
10 Sudbury, VT29
Full Standings

ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Walker Fowler 127
2nd Brycen Neal 110
3rd Jarrod McClure 98
4th Adam McGill 86
5th Chris Borich 80
6th Cole Richardson 72
7th Devon Feehan 71
8th Johnny Gallagher 54
9th Martin Christofferson 54
10th Westley Wolfe 44

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Hunter Hart 106
2nd Matthew Lindle 101
3rd Austin Abney 93
4th Drew Landers 91
5th John Glauda Jr. 88
6th Ben Kowalewski 76
7th Tanner Walker 67
8th Kenny Shick 60
9th Brandon Icard 58
10th Brody Livengood 53

ADAC MX Masters

Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Maximillan Nagl 50
2nd Henry Jacobi 44
3rd Jeffrey Dewulf 38
4th Sven van der Mierden 36
5th Jans Getteman 31
6th Lars van Berkel 28
7th Toms Macuks 27
8th Stean Ekerold 23
9th Tim Koch 22
10th Jeremy Delince 16

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Jake Nichols 90
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 83
3rd Graeme Irwin 75
4th Elliott Banks-Browne 65
5th Brad Anderson 58
6th Ryan Houghton 55
7th Ivo Monticelli 52
8th Kristian Whatley 47
9th James Harrison 42
10th Gert Krestinov 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Conrad Mewse 100
2nd Mel Pocock 80
3rd Joshua Gilbert 75
4th Liam Knight 67
5th Martin Barr 56
6th Ashton-Lee Dickinson 55
7th Josh Spinks 51
8th Michael Eccles 48
9th Josiah Natzke 46
10th Alexander Brown 40

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Jason Anderson Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Aaron Plessinger Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
Jacob Hayes Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Heath Harrison Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
Cole Thompson Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 450
Shawn Maffenbeier Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 250
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike