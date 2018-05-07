Insight: In For the Long Haul

This story originally ran in the July 2015 issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe now for as low as $9.98. Bobby Hewitt always told himself he would never go into the construction industry. He knew the highs and lows of the housing market all too well. As soon as he was out of diapers, he lived on construction sites every summer, and he hated every minute of it. His father, a general contractor, built high-rises and apartment complexes. Hewitt had no interest in the family business. When, at age 18, his father gave him an ultimatum—“Go to school, work for me, or ride motorcycles”—Hewitt chose to attend nearby Baylor University and get a degree in marketing with a minor in business. But he’d soon realize he wasn’t fond of the coat-and-tie world of marketing, either. “It drove me nuts,” Hewitt says of his graduate days. “I would sit in my little cubicle, and that lasted about 12 months. So one day, I just quit. I walked in and said, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I’m going into business for myself.’” Hewitt, in his mid-twenties with a son and another on the way, quit his lucrative marketing job to dive into—you guessed it—construction. He wanted something that was easy to manufacture and would turn a quick dollar, so he began making countertops in his garage. But success didn’t come easy. “I went from an $80,000 paycheck to $12,000 in that first year,” he says. “My wife [Karen] would babysit the kids in the neighborhood and we would have ten kids at our house at times. If she didn’t divorce me then, she was never going to. After the first year, Empire Countertops began to grow. Today he has more than 150 employees in seven different markets. The new business wasn’t the first time Hewitt would have to adjust to change. In fact, his ability to recognize trends and capitalize on opportunity was something he brought from the business world to racing. Now he’s in both for the long haul. * * * Racing is a world with lots of empty promises. New teams will come in, throw around piles of money in hopes of buying their way to the top, then raise anchor a year or two after realizing how much it really takes to run a team. Those that have spent decades in the industry learn to be skeptical of newcomers. So when Hewitt started looking into starting his own team, some viewed him as an outsider looking to buy his way to the front. “One of the first meetings I ever had with Mitch [Payton, Pro Circuit team owner], he goes, ‘You’re not going to come in here and buy your way into this industry,’” Hewitt recalls. “I told him, ‘I don’t plan on buying my way in. I plan on earning my way in. But today’s day one, so let’s get started.” Hewitt’s journey in racing began like many—a son passionate about racing and a father willing to support him. Bobby’s son Hunter Hewitt was a top prospect a dozen years ago, but what started out as a family deal quickly turned into more. In 2004, Kawasaki Team Green’s Craig Martin approached the father with a simple plan: build a program where riders could travel together, share racing expenses, and have a place to park in the pits at big amateur races. But Hewitt would soon find out that not everyone was on board.

Simon Cudby

“Dave Gowland was replacing Craig Martin, and he hated it,” Hewitt explains. “He had more of an interest in a full-on racing effort. Basically, they gave me an ultimatum, but it wasn’t a hard ultimatum because of the fact that I wanted it.” The plan had changed: Hewitt would run a feeder system in the amateur ranks that would eventually pipeline to Payton’s Pro Circuit squad. Hewitt was fine with that; he wanted no part of a running a pro team. “I didn’t want to be one of those teams that showed up in Anaheim and was done by Vegas,” he says. “Everything I’ve done is long-term.” For four years, Hewitt would run the Xtreme Team Green Kawasaki amateur program that assisted the likes of Austin Stroupe, Dean Wilson, Kyle Cunningham, Matt Lemoine, and Ryan Villopoto. Not a bad track record. By 2008, the plan had changed again. Now Hewitt would dip his toe into the professional ranks for the first time. He purchased the MotoSport Kawasaki program, with MotoSport staying on as title sponsor. “When the pro team came on, that’s when it got really serious,” Hewitt admits, who was still running the amateur program to boot. “There were more events, more sponsorships and expenses, more traveling and coordinating, and everything that went along with it. It really took on a life of its own.” For the better part of ten years, Dave Gowland was by Hewitt’s side. They’ve long considered themselves best friends, and as with any close relationship, they don’t always see eye-to-eye. “He’s a lot of work,” Gowland says with a smile. “He’s really funny at times, and other times he must say to himself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ And sometimes I think, ‘What the hell are you thinking?’” “I think the first time we were face-to-face, we were in an argument, but we’ve developed a great relationship,” Hewitt says of Gowland. “He’s not afraid to voice his opinion, and I can voice mine, but the thing is, we both pull the rope at the same time. He has the same passion as I do for the team.” Success came quickly for the team. In just its second year, Tommy Hahn won the 450 Class overall at the 2009 Steel City National—the first win for the team and for Hahn. Meanwhile, down in the amateur ranks, Dean Wilson was putting the final touches on a season that ended with the coveted AMA Horizon Award—the third for Xtreme Team Green. * * * After two successful years with Kawasaki, Roger DeCoster, then with Suzuki, began courting Hewitt to take over the manufacturer’s factory 250/Lites team. Hewitt accepted and began to form another long-term relationship, with Rockstar Energy Drink. Yet for all the success Hewitt was enjoying, he still considered his team an underdog—a role he enjoyed. “We’ve never been fully factory-supported at the level we are at today,” Hewitt says. “We’ve always had that privateer side. Although it wasn’t full privateer, for a long time we never went home at night knowing that the manufacturer pays all of our bills.” By 2011, the team had an identity, but it needed a high-profile signing to establish itself as a top-tier squad. Enter Jason Anderson. The laid-back New Mexico native brought a certain flair to the team, and a handful of Loretta Lynn’s titles garnered under the Kawasaki Team Green tent. In the early stages, Anderson would test the philosophies Hewitt began establishing from the start. As long as he’s been a team owner, Hewitt has preached patience. He likes to say “It’s very easy to go out and buy a rider that can win you a championship. I’ve always taken a different approach and tried to develop a championship.”

“I think that starts back in 2004, when we were at Team Green building championships,” Gowland says. “If we saw something in a guy at the initial stages that we thought had talent or whatever, we stuck through it. The ideology that Bobby believes in, I feel the same way.” Hewitt and Gowland may have been on the same page, but it also takes a title sponsor that’s willing to wait on those long-term goals. “Even with having Rockstar as long as we’ve had them and the long-term plans that we have, that pressure to win every Saturday is always there,” Hewitt admits. “If you have an open line of communication, then everybody understands the big picture and that we’ll get there. ‘I’ve done it once before, I’ll do it again, but you’re going to have to be patient with me.’” * * * Following four years of off-and-on factory support from the struggling Suzuki brand, what was now known as Rockstar Energy Racing entered 2014 riding KTM machines. As always, Hewitt had a long-term plan. “There was some thought process going into switching to KTM, because the Husqvarna opportunity had actually been offered to us the year prior, but we didn’t feel like the bike and all the pieces of the puzzle were in place,” Hewitt says, who’d been observing Husqvarna’s purchase by KTM closely. “We felt like our program would go backward instead of forward. The plan was we would come over and do KTM for a year, then make the transition to Husqvarna.” KTM can seemingly do no wrong of late, and the partnership with Hewitt was no different. After winning one race on the Suzuki, Anderson finally delivered on all his promise and won the 2014 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region Championship—the first title for both the team and the rider.