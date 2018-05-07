Cianciarulo, Wey, Peronnard, and Richardson on PulpMX Show

And that’s a wrap! Las Vegas Supercross has come and gone, and with it, another supercross season in the books. The Pulpmx Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in with some serious in-studio guests to join host Steve Matthes.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo captured his first win of the year in 250SX with a dominating performance, coming from fifth to first. He didn’t win the title, but he did come close, and we’re lucky to have AC in the studio for the whole show to talk his season and the sport in general.

Michelin Tires' Randy Richardson has been a hit with our listeners for his thoughts on the sport and tires in general, and he will be sitting in-studio for the whole show with AC to talk Vegas and the PulpMX/Michelin Motorcycles ride day yesterday.

Friend of the show Eric Peronnard will stop by as well to talk about what he’s up to next, the Junior Moto-X next weekend, promoter talk, and more.

Nick Wey will be on to talk about his son Vincent winning the KJSC in Vegas and working with AC, and we’re sure this conversation will go somewhere that we didn’t think it would as well.

Guts Racing has been a supporter of the show for a long time now and was a part of the 450SX title with Rockstar Husqvarna. We’ll have Andy Gregg, the owner of the company, sitting in tonight.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

