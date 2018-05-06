On This Day In Moto: May 6

May 6
1973
Cherokee MX Park in Opelousas, Louisiana, hosted the second round of the 1973 AMA National Motocross Championship. In the 250 Class "Jammin'" Jimmy Weinert gave Kawasaki its first-ever 250 National win, followed by Suzuki-mounted Rich Thorwaldson, Yamaha-mounted Barry Higgins, and Honda's Dewayne Jones.
In the 500 Class Husqvarna rider Mike Hartwig took the win followed by Kawasaki-mounted Peter Lamppu (originally from Finland) and Pierre Karsmakers (Holland).
In Switzerland, Hakan Andersson continued to pull away in the 250cc World Championship standings. The Swedish rider was aboard the prototype Yamaha "Monoshock" motorcycle that would usher in the single-shock era of motocross. Andersson swept both motos, followed by German Maico rider Adolf Weil. U.S. rider Jim Pomeroy, riding a Bultaco, finished sixth overall.
1989
The Meadowlands Supercross goes to Jeff Stanton in the 250 class and Damon Bradshaw topped the 125 class. Honda's Stanton topped Micky Dymond's career-best second in SX on his Yamaha as well as Suzuki's Johnny O'Mara was third. Yamaha's Bradshaw would better Honda's Mike Kiedrowski and Suzuki's Denny Stephenson.
Also in 1989, on the other side of the country, Tallon Vohland won the Mickey Thompson Entertainment Group's Ultracross Series race at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena over his older brother Tyson and Kawasaki Team Green rider Jeremy McGrath.
2000
The King of Supercross, Jeremy McGrath, capped his seventh AMA Supercross Championship with a win in the Las Vegas finale. The Yamaha-mounted McGrath had gotten his first professional win in Vegas ten years earlier when he won the 125 SX main event on a Kawasaki KX125. A decade of domination later and he owned (and still owns) every major record in supercross. Honda riders Mike LaRocco and Kevin Windham finished second and third.
The 125 East-West Shootout was won by Suzuki's spectacular rookie Travis Pastrana. Yamaha of Troy riders Stephane Roncada and Ernesto Fonseca rounded out the podium.