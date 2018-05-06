On This Day In Moto: May 6

May 6 1973 Cherokee MX Park in Opelousas, Louisiana, hosted the second round of the 1973 AMA National Motocross Championship. In the 250 Class "Jammin'" Jimmy Weinert gave Kawasaki its first-ever 250 National win, followed by Suzuki-mounted Rich Thorwaldson, Yamaha-mounted Barry Higgins, and Honda's Dewayne Jones. In the 500 Class Husqvarna rider Mike Hartwig took the win followed by Kawasaki-mounted Peter Lamppu (originally from Finland) and Pierre Karsmakers (Holland).

In Switzerland, Hakan Andersson continued to pull away in the 250cc World Championship standings. The Swedish rider was aboard the prototype Yamaha "Monoshock" motorcycle that would usher in the single-shock era of motocross. Andersson swept both motos, followed by German Maico rider Adolf Weil. U.S. rider Jim Pomeroy, riding a Bultaco, finished sixth overall.

Hakan Andersson's game-changing 1973 Yamaha Monoshock bike.

1989 The Meadowlands Supercross goes to Jeff Stanton in the 250 class and Damon Bradshaw topped the 125 class. Honda's Stanton topped Micky Dymond's career-best second in SX on his Yamaha as well as Suzuki's Johnny O'Mara was third. Yamaha's Bradshaw would better Honda's Mike Kiedrowski and Suzuki's Denny Stephenson.