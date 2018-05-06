Martin Davalos To Miss Entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Just a day after Adam Cianciarulo announced he would miss the entire 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship due to a torn ACL, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced that his teammate Martin Davalos would also miss the entire Pro Motocross season.

Davalos recently underwent surgery on a torn MCL in his knee. Davalos confirmed recently that in addition to herniated discs in his spine, he also sustained a fractured C7 in a first turn crash at the East Region opener in Arlington. Fortunately for Davalos, the fractured C7 will not require surgery.

As we previously reported, Davalos has been dealing with the herniated discs since that crash in Arlington and he told Racer X prior to Daytona that the injury is causing pain and numbness on the entire left side of his body.

Davalos missed the final four rounds of Monster Energy Supercross and will now miss the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

“This season has been very tough for me,” said Davalos in a statement. “After multiple evaluations and doctor visits, I’ve decided I will need the time to recover and get back to feeling healthy while doing what I love most. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with the entire Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew again and thankful for all of their time, efforts and support throughout this whole process.”

Amateur Garrett Marchbanks will make his pro debut for the team at the season opener at Hangtown. He will join Joey Savatgy and Austin Forkner on the team for the summer.