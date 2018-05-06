Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun May 20
Classic Pix

May 6, 2018 8:00am

Each week throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season, we’ll dig deep into the Racer X photo archives and select one memorable photo to spotlight.

Since Jason Anderson wrapped up his first career 450SX title yesterday in Las Vegas, we thought it would be fitting to look back to the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship in 2010, where Anderson claimed the Horizon Award.

A year after Blake Baggett and Dean Wilson turned pro, Anderson took control of the class and won four of the six A class motos (he went DNF, fifth in the other two) and won the Horizon Award. Anderson turned pro with the Bobby Hewitt backed Suzuki team—the same team he currently rides for—but struggled in his first few years and was even sent home for a few races early in his career. He eventually turned the corner and won a tightly contested 2014 250SX West Region title over Cole Seely. Now, in his fourth year in the class, Anderson is a Monster Energy Supercross 450SX Champion.  

Yes, that is Weege making the strange face! Cudby