Adam Cianciarulo Out For Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

May 6, 2018 7:55am | by:
Adam Cianciarulo Out For Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Following his first main event win of the 2018 season last night in the 250 East/West Showdown in Las Vegas, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo announced that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and miss the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

The injury actually occurred last year in Indianapolis after a run-in with Zach Osborne in qualifying.

“It was fine all of last summer. It was kind of ok, and then I messed it up again,” he said. “I hyper-extended it at the USGP and that kind of put a damper on things. It’s been filling up with fluid pretty much every time I ride. Every day life it’s fine. I don’t notice it too much, but when it comes to training and riding and stuff it was coming to the point where I don’t even think I could make it through outdoors. You’re just liable to dab it and every time I dab it, it’s pretty terrible pain. I can’t really ride for a few days. So it’s just time.”

The Pro Circuit team has dealt with a number of injuries in recent weeks. Martin Davalos underwent surgery recently to repair a torn MCL and Austin Forkner broke his collarbone in Minneapolis.  