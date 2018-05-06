30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #14 Mark Barnett

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is now just 14 days away! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate on May 19.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did a countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

There have been times in American motocross where one rider took over a class and made it his own for some time—particularly in the 125cc class. Over the years several athletes have won back-to-back titles and/or a large number of races: Marty Smith, Broc Glover, Micky Dymond, Mike Kiedrowski, Doug Henry, Steve Lamson, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Jeremy Martin. But of all the great riders who enjoyed dominant reigns over this class, maybe the most singularly dominant of all—three consecutive AMA 125cc National Motocross Championships and a total of 25 outdoor national wins—was Mark “Bomber” Barnett, #14 on our list of NBC Sports Gold’s 30 Greatest AMA Motocross racers.

He came out of Illinois as a regional sensation, an AMA 125cc Amateur National Champion from the pre-Loretta Lynn days of 1976. Barnett started as a pro riding for Team Moto-X Fox in 1977, his rookie season, and soon worked his way up to a Suzuki factory ride. Short in stature but a giant in confidence and determination, Barnett would win his first Nationals in 1978—first in Texas and then Nebraska. By '79 he was a full-fledged title contender, chasing after the slightly older Broc Glover and serving notice with his three wins that he would be ready to make a challenge the following season.