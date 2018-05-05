Race Day Feed: Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas! We've got the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and FIM World Championship on order here from Sam Boyd Stadium. Titles are still on the line in each class. Go here for the complete guide to the points scenarios in each class. The basics are this: Jason Anderson needs to finish 10th or better tonight and he's the 450SX Champion no matter what happens. That would appear easy to do, but he did finish an untimely 17th last week due to a collision in turn one that left him with broken spokes and a trip to the mechanic's area. We heard Anderson went back to work this week running his normal riding schedule--outdoors on Monday, a few days of supercross, and press day here yesterday. The goal is to keep doing the same thing as usual and treat this week just like any other.

Aaron Plessinger rode smart last week in SLC to finish fourth, chosing to stay away from the fray up front and take his points. Like Anderson, Plessinger just needs to finish tenth or better to be champion of 250SX West. Zach Osborne holds a slightly larger lead in 250SX East, he needs a 12th or better to win the title no matter what. Essentially, in all three classes, it will take chaos to swing the title in another direction. However, the odds of that are slightly higher in the 250s, because this event hosts the Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial East/West Showdown, putting all the 250 riders from each coast out there at the same time, stealing points from each other. Osborne's 12th and Plessinger's 10th are a little harder this way, but, they were also jacked up in the first turn of the previous East/West Showdown this year in Indy. From the back, they netted fifth (Plessinger) and seventh (Osborne). So they are confident they can do this no matter what. Read this for more of Plessinger's thoughts.

The weather dictates most of the track here in Las Vegas. It's super hot here already so the track has been absolutely soaked in order to get max moisture into the soil. The led to a sloppy, rutted first free practice. Before the timed session, the dozers came out to smooth the ruts and re-mix the soil. Slick, hard sections are already starting to show.

The track features the typical super high speed section leading riders out of the stadium. There's a set of rollers and then a ski jump that launches them into the sand. Then the sand rollers are followed by a big single that launches them onto the flat. Well, that's the plan but some 250 riders started using the last sand whoop to jump over the single. This let them get the power on the ground and save a ton of time. Now the dozers are out reshaping the sand, we'll see if that remains jumpable.

The other end of the stadium features the only rhythm lane with some options. Eli Tomac and Justin Brayton spent press day and today lining up the outside, looking at a double-triple-quad into the corner. They can't quite get the last quad though--yet, because the transition is too short. It would be a huge time saver if they could get it.